Vodafone Idea Complete List of Prepaid Plans: Check it

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telco operator in the country, offers a range of prepaid plans and benefits to customers across its circles. Recently the telco also announced Diwali Offer, under which 3 Hero Unlimited Plans with 180 Days and 365 Days validity offer extra data to users recharging within the offer period. That said, it has been a long time since there has been a complete overview of all the prepaid plans available to users and the benefits offered.

We know 5G is already live, and the world is looking at India to notice how the Industry gets revived and the consumer use cases that are organically going to evolve in the country. So, with all new spirits, before the 5G ecosystem and Business plans get developed, let's quickly have an overview of all the prepaid plans provided by Vodafone Idea to its users on the current 4th Generation Networks.

Before we start with the plans, to be clear, as per the company, Vodafone Idea definitely has plans to roll out 5G, but when is not clear as of now. As put forward by company executives multiple times, market dynamics and tariff sustainability are key concerns. So, in this story, let's have a high-level overview and reference of all the prepaid plans the telco is offering to its customers in the current scenario. From Rs 10 to Rs 5,000 Top-up, we tried to cover them all.

Vodafone Idea Hero Unlimited:

Vodafone Idea offers Hero Unlimited plans/packs with plan components such as Data delight, Weekend Data Rollover and Binge all Night benefits as tabulated below.

Sl. No Hero Unlimited Description 1 Binge All Night Surf, stream, share all you want from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost! 2 Weekend Data Rollover Weekend Data Rollover. Carry Mon-Fri's unused data into Sat-Sun. 3 Data delights Up to 2GB of backup Data every month at no extra cost. Dial 121249 or claim via ViApp

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100

If you are a serious user, you can ignore this section as it contains a lot of VAS related plans and skip to the next section with plans that matter.

Sl. No Plan Type MRP Validity Data Benefit Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 1 Top Up 10 Rs 7.47 No Service Validity 2 ISD Pack 18 1 Hour US, Canada 1 Hour Unlimited Calling No Service Validity 3 Data 19 24 Hours 1GB No Service Validity 4 Top Up 20 Rs 14.95 No Service Validity 5 VAS 26 1 Games Pack Vi games: You get 1 platinum game credit. You can use this to download 1 platinum game. Platinum game credit will expire after 3 days. No Service Validity 6 ISD Pack 27 28 Gulf Calling at 12p/s 7 Data 29 2 2GB No Service Validity 8 Top Up 30 Rs 22.42 No Service Validity 9 VAS 32 28 Games Pack Get access to Over 200 Popular Ad-free Games. No Service Validity 10 Data 39 7 3GB No Service Validity 11 VAS 42 28 Sports Pack Get Unlimited SMS score alerts for on-going Cricket match and Chance to talk to Sports celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity 12 VAS 43 28 Contest Pack Recharge with Contest Pack and get a chance to win cool gratification – Recharge & Gold Vouchers and More. No Service Validity 13 VAS 47 28 Caller Tunes Callertunes With Unlimited Song Change on Vi App. No Service Validity 14 49 7 100 MB Unlimited No outgoing SMS. No Service Validity 15 Top Up 50 Rs 39.37 No Service Validity 16 Data 51 28 1GB No outgoing SMS. Get Rs 1000/day for hospitalisation; Double payout of Rs 2000/day for ICU hospitalisation Claim up to maximum 10 days at a time and 30 days in a year. In case of accidents, claims start from Day 1. For 18-55yrs with sound health in non-hazardous jobs. Insurance as per name in VIL records. No Service Validity. 17 Other 52 28 Star talk Pack Now Enjoy Live Chat with Bollywood celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity 18 VAS 56 30 You get 30 gold game credits. You can use this to download 30 gold games. Gold game credits will expire after 30 days. To play gold games you have to have an active gold games pack. This is not a subscription service. No Service Validity 19 Data 58 28 3GB No Service Validity 20 Other 62 89 Games Long Validity Get access to Over 200 Popular Ad-free Games. No Service Validity 21 Other 72 89 Sports long validity Get Unlimited SMS score alerts for on-going Cricket match and Chance to talk to Sports celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity 22 Other 73 89 Contest Long Validity Recharge with Contest Pack and get a chance to win cool gratification – Recharge & Gold Vouchers and More. No Service Validity 23 VAS 78 89 Caller Tunes Callertunes With Unlimited Song Change on Vi App. No Service Validity 24 Combo/Validity 79 21 200 MB 64 Talktime No outgoing SMS 25 Other 79 10 100 MB Unlimited Voice No Outgoing SMS & Service Validity. MH Circle 26 Data 82 14 4GB Sonyliv for 28 Days. No Service Validity 27 Others 95 28 50 Local + STD Minutes No Outgoing SMS & Service Validity. MH, Assam. 28 Data 98 21 9GB No Service Validity. AP&TS, Kerala, etc. 29 Unlimited 98 14 200 MB Unlimited Voice No outgoing SMS. Standard tariff for SMS to 1900. MH, Assam. Bihar etc. 30 Combo/Validity 99 28 200 MB 99 Talktime No outgoing SMS. Standard tariff for SMS to 1900. 31 Top Up 100 Rs 81.75 No Service Validity

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300

Sl. No Type MRP Validity Data Benefit Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 32 Other 103 89 Start talk Long validity Now Enjoy Live Chat with Bollywood celebrity, (Min 5 events in a month) 33 Combo/Validity 107 30 200 MB 107 Talktime No outgoing SMS Standard tariff for SMS to 1900. 34 Data 108 15 6GB Ad-free music for 3 months. No Service Validity 35 Unlimited 109 15 200 MB Unlimited Voice No outgoing SMS Standard tariff for SMS to 1900 36 Combo/Validity 111 1 Month 200 MB 111 Talktime No outgoing SMS Standard tariff for SMS to 1900 37 Data 118 28 12GB No outgoing SMS Work From Home Offer 38 Plan Voucher 128 28 Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. 39 Unlimited 129 18 200 MB Unlimited Voice Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 40 Plan Voucher 137 30 Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. 41 Plan Voucher 141 1 Month Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs. 42 Unlimited 149 21 1GB Unlimited Voice Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 43 Data/Hotstar 151 30 8GB 3 Months Dinsey + Hotstar Subscription. No Service Validity 44 Unlimited 155 24 1GB Unlimited Voice 300 SMS Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 45 Unlimited 179 28 2GB Unlimited Voice 300 SMS Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 46 Unlimited 195 1 Month/31 Days 2GB Unlimited Voice 300 SMS Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 47 Unlimited 199 18 1GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 48 Unlimited 209 28 4 GB Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 49 Unlimited 219 21 1GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 50 Unlimited 239 24 1GB/Day Unlimited Voice 51 Unlimited 249 21 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 52 Unlimited 269 28 1GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 53 Data 298 28 50GB Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Work From Home Offer 54 Hero Unlimited 299 28 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Sl. No Plan Type MRP Validity Data Benefit Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 55 Hero Unlimited 319 1 Month 2GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. Assam 31 Days validity. 56 Unlimited 327 30 25GB Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 57 Unlimited 329 56 4GB Unlimited Voice 600 SMS Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 58 Unlimited 337 1 Month 28GB Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 59 Hero Unlimited 359 28 3GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 60 Hero Unlimited 399 28 2.5GB/Day Extra 5GB + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 3 Months Dinsey + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 61 Hero Unlimited 409 28 3.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 62 Data 418 56 100GB Vi Movies & TV VIP access. Work From Home Offer 63 Unlimited 459 84 6GB Unlimited Voice 1000 SMS Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 64 Hero Unlimited 475 28 4GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 65 Hero Unlimited 479 56 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 66 Hero Unlimited 499 28 2GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 67 Top Up 500 Rs 423.73

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 1000

Sl. No Plan Type MRP Validity Data Benefit Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 68 Unlimited 537 60 50GB Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 69 Hero Unlimited 539 56 2GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 70 Hero Unlimited 599 70 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 71 Hero Unlimited/Hotstar 601 28 3GB/Day Extra 16 GB + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 72 Hero Unlimited 666 77 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 73 Data 698 28 10GB 1 Year Sonylive Mobile only pack. No Service Validity 74 Hero Unlimited 699 56 3GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 75 Hero Unlimited 719 84 1.5GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 76 Hero Unlimited 839 84 2GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 77 Hero Unlimited 901 70 3GB/Day Extra 48 GB + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription. Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. 78 Data 999 365 50GB No Service Validity 79 Top Up 1000 Rs 847.46

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Above 1000 and Under Rs 5000:

Sl. No Plan Type MRP Validity Data Benefit Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits SMS OTT, Other Benefits, Notes 80 Hero Unlimited/Hotstar 1066 84 2GB/Day Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 81 Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher 1449 180 1.5GB/Day Extra 50 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 82 Unlimited/Plan Voucher 1799 365 24GB Unlimited Voice 3600 SMS Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB 83 Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher 2899 365 1.5GB/Day Extra 75 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 84 Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher/Hotstar 3099 365 2GB/Day Extra 75 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day 1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps. 85 Top Up 5000 Rs 4237.29

Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive. Please report in case of corrections.