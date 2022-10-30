Vodafone Idea Complete List of Prepaid Plans: Check it

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telco operator in the country, offers a range of prepaid plans and benefits to customers across its circles. Recently the telco also announced Diwali Offer, under which 3 Hero Unlimited Plans with 180 Days and 365 Days validity offer extra data to users recharging within the offer period. That said, it has been a long time since there has been a complete overview of all the prepaid plans available to users and the benefits offered.
We know 5G is already live, and the world is looking at India to notice how the Industry gets revived and the consumer use cases that are organically going to evolve in the country. So, with all new spirits, before the 5G ecosystem and Business plans get developed, let's quickly have an overview of all the prepaid plans provided by Vodafone Idea to its users on the current 4th Generation Networks.
Before we start with the plans, to be clear, as per the company, Vodafone Idea definitely has plans to roll out 5G, but when is not clear as of now. As put forward by company executives multiple times, market dynamics and tariff sustainability are key concerns. So, in this story, let's have a high-level overview and reference of all the prepaid plans the telco is offering to its customers in the current scenario. From Rs 10 to Rs 5,000 Top-up, we tried to cover them all.
Vodafone Idea Hero Unlimited:
Vodafone Idea offers Hero Unlimited plans/packs with plan components such as Data delight, Weekend Data Rollover and Binge all Night benefits as tabulated below.
|Sl. No
|Hero Unlimited
|Description
|1
|Binge All Night
|Surf, stream, share all you want from 12 midnight to 6 am without pack deduction, at no extra cost!
|2
|Weekend Data Rollover
|Weekend Data Rollover. Carry Mon-Fri's unused data into Sat-Sun.
|3
|Data delights
|Up to 2GB of backup Data every month at no extra cost. Dial 121249 or claim via ViApp
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100
If you are a serious user, you can ignore this section as it contains a lot of VAS related plans and skip to the next section with plans that matter.
|Sl. No
|Plan Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|1
|Top Up
|10
|Rs 7.47
|No Service Validity
|2
|ISD Pack
|18
|1 Hour
|US, Canada 1 Hour Unlimited Calling
|No Service Validity
|3
|Data
|19
|24 Hours
|1GB
|No Service Validity
|4
|Top Up
|20
|Rs 14.95
|No Service Validity
|5
|VAS
|26
|1
|Games Pack
|Vi games: You get 1 platinum game credit. You can use this to download 1 platinum game. Platinum game credit will expire after 3 days. No Service Validity
|6
|ISD Pack
|27
|28
|Gulf Calling at 12p/s
|7
|Data
|29
|2
|2GB
|No Service Validity
|8
|Top Up
|30
|Rs 22.42
|No Service Validity
|9
|VAS
|32
|28
|Games Pack
|Get access to Over 200 Popular Ad-free Games. No Service Validity
|10
|Data
|39
|7
|3GB
|No Service Validity
|11
|VAS
|42
|28
|Sports Pack
|Get Unlimited SMS score alerts for on-going Cricket match and Chance to talk to Sports celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity
|12
|VAS
|43
|28
|Contest Pack
|Recharge with Contest Pack and get a chance to win cool gratification – Recharge & Gold Vouchers and More. No Service Validity
|13
|VAS
|47
|28
|Caller Tunes
|Callertunes With Unlimited Song Change on Vi App. No Service Validity
|14
|49
|7
|100 MB
|Unlimited
|No outgoing SMS. No Service Validity
|15
|Top Up
|50
|Rs 39.37
|No Service Validity
|16
|Data
|51
|28
|1GB
|No outgoing SMS. Get Rs 1000/day for hospitalisation; Double payout of Rs 2000/day for ICU hospitalisation Claim up to maximum 10 days at a time and 30 days in a year. In case of accidents, claims start from Day 1. For 18-55yrs with sound health in non-hazardous jobs. Insurance as per name in VIL records. No Service Validity.
|17
|Other
|52
|28
|Star talk Pack
|Now Enjoy Live Chat with Bollywood celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity
|18
|VAS
|56
|30
|You get 30 gold game credits. You can use this to download 30 gold games. Gold game credits will expire after 30 days. To play gold games you have to have an active gold games pack. This is not a subscription service. No Service Validity
|19
|Data
|58
|28
|3GB
|No Service Validity
|20
|Other
|62
|89
|Games Long Validity
|Get access to Over 200 Popular Ad-free Games. No Service Validity
|21
|Other
|72
|89
|Sports long validity
|Get Unlimited SMS score alerts for on-going Cricket match and Chance to talk to Sports celebrity (Min 5 event in a month). No Service Validity
|22
|Other
|73
|89
|Contest Long Validity
|Recharge with Contest Pack and get a chance to win cool gratification – Recharge & Gold Vouchers and More. No Service Validity
|23
|VAS
|78
|89
|Caller Tunes
|Callertunes With Unlimited Song Change on Vi App. No Service Validity
|24
|Combo/Validity
|79
|21
|200 MB
|64 Talktime
|No outgoing SMS
|25
|Other
|79
|10
|100 MB
|Unlimited Voice
|No Outgoing SMS & Service Validity. MH Circle
|26
|Data
|82
|14
|4GB
|Sonyliv for 28 Days. No Service Validity
|27
|Others
|95
|28
|50 Local + STD Minutes
|No Outgoing SMS & Service Validity. MH, Assam.
|28
|Data
|98
|21
|9GB
|No Service Validity. AP&TS, Kerala, etc.
|29
|Unlimited
|98
|14
|200 MB
|Unlimited Voice
|No outgoing SMS. Standard tariff for SMS to 1900. MH, Assam. Bihar etc.
|30
|Combo/Validity
|99
|28
|200 MB
|99 Talktime
|No outgoing SMS. Standard tariff for SMS to 1900.
|31
|Top Up
|100
|Rs 81.75
|No Service Validity
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300
|Sl. No
|Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|32
|Other
|103
|89
|Start talk Long validity
|Now Enjoy Live Chat with Bollywood celebrity, (Min 5 events in a month)
|33
|Combo/Validity
|107
|30
|200 MB
|107 Talktime
|No outgoing SMS
|Standard tariff for SMS to 1900.
|34
|Data
|108
|15
|6GB
|Ad-free music for 3 months. No Service Validity
|35
|Unlimited
|109
|15
|200 MB
|Unlimited Voice
|No outgoing SMS
|Standard tariff for SMS to 1900
|36
|Combo/Validity
|111
|1 Month
|200 MB
|111 Talktime
|No outgoing SMS
|Standard tariff for SMS to 1900
|37
|Data
|118
|28
|12GB
|No outgoing SMS
|Work From Home Offer
|38
|Plan Voucher
|128
|28
|Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs.
|39
|Unlimited
|129
|18
|200 MB
|Unlimited Voice
|Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|40
|Plan Voucher
|137
|30
|Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs.
|41
|Plan Voucher
|141
|1 Month
|Get 10 Local On-net Night Minutes + All Local/National Calls at 2.5 paise/sec. Night minutes benefit available from 2300 Hrs to 0600 Hrs.
|42
|Unlimited
|149
|21
|1GB
|Unlimited Voice
|Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|43
|Data/Hotstar
|151
|30
|8GB
|3 Months Dinsey + Hotstar Subscription. No Service Validity
|44
|Unlimited
|155
|24
|1GB
|Unlimited Voice
|300 SMS
|Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|45
|Unlimited
|179
|28
|2GB
|Unlimited Voice
|300 SMS
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|46
|Unlimited
|195
|1 Month/31 Days
|2GB
|Unlimited Voice
|300 SMS
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|47
|Unlimited
|199
|18
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|48
|Unlimited
|209
|28
|4 GB
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|49
|Unlimited
|219
|21
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|50
|Unlimited
|239
|24
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|51
|Unlimited
|249
|21
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|52
|Unlimited
|269
|28
|1GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|53
|Data
|298
|28
|50GB
|Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Work From Home Offer
|54
|Hero Unlimited
|299
|28
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500
|Sl. No
|Plan Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|55
|Hero Unlimited
|319
|1 Month
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps. Assam 31 Days validity.
|56
|Unlimited
|327
|30
|25GB
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|57
|Unlimited
|329
|56
|4GB
|Unlimited Voice
|600 SMS
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|58
|Unlimited
|337
|1 Month
|28GB
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|59
|Hero Unlimited
|359
|28
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|60
|Hero Unlimited
|399
|28
|2.5GB/Day
|Extra 5GB + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|3 Months Dinsey + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|61
|Hero Unlimited
|409
|28
|3.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|62
|Data
|418
|56
|100GB
|Vi Movies & TV VIP access. Work From Home Offer
|63
|Unlimited
|459
|84
|6GB
|Unlimited Voice
|1000 SMS
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|64
|Hero Unlimited
|475
|28
|4GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|65
|Hero Unlimited
|479
|56
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|66
|Hero Unlimited
|499
|28
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|67
|Top Up
|500
|Rs 423.73
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 1000
|Sl. No
|Plan Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|68
|Unlimited
|537
|60
|50GB
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Vi Movies & TV Classic access. Data Tarriff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|69
|Hero Unlimited
|539
|56
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|70
|Hero Unlimited
|599
|70
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|71
|Hero Unlimited/Hotstar
|601
|28
|3GB/Day
|Extra 16 GB + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|72
|Hero Unlimited
|666
|77
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|73
|Data
|698
|28
|10GB
|1 Year Sonylive Mobile only pack. No Service Validity
|74
|Hero Unlimited
|699
|56
|3GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|75
|Hero Unlimited
|719
|84
|1.5GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|76
|Hero Unlimited
|839
|84
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|77
|Hero Unlimited
|901
|70
|3GB/Day
|Extra 48 GB + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription. Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be upto 64Kbps.
|78
|Data
|999
|365
|50GB
|No Service Validity
|79
|Top Up
|1000
|Rs 847.46
Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Above 1000 and Under Rs 5000:
|Sl. No
|Plan Type
|MRP
|Validity
|Data Benefit
|Talktime/Voice, Extra Benefits
|SMS
|OTT, Other Benefits, Notes
|80
|Hero Unlimited/Hotstar
|1066
|84
|2GB/Day
|Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|81
|Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher
|1449
|180
|1.5GB/Day
|Extra 50 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|82
|Unlimited/Plan Voucher
|1799
|365
|24GB
|Unlimited Voice
|3600 SMS
|Vi Movies & TV Basic access. Data Tariff post quota completion will be charged at 50p/MB
|83
|Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher
|2899
|365
|1.5GB/Day
|Extra 75 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|Binge all night, Vi movies & TV Classic access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|84
|Hero Unlimited/Plan Voucher/Hotstar
|3099
|365
|2GB/Day
|Extra 75 GB (Diwali Offer) + Unlimited Voice
|100 SMS/Day
|1 Year Disney + Hotstar Subscription, Binge all night, Vi movies & TV VIP access. Post daily quota usage, data speed will be up to 64Kbps.
|85
|Top Up
|5000
|Rs 4237.29
Note: Manual work is involved, and care is taken to include every plan offered by the telco. However, the plan information is for reference and may not be exhaustive. Please report in case of corrections.