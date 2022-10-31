Reliance Jio Best Selling Plan Under Rs 500, Take a Look

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio has listed on its website its best-selling prepaid plan under Rs 500. Here we have explained the benefits of the plan and why it could be a good option for consumers. We have also compared it to the plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Take a look to understand.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, offers the most affordable tariffs to customers.
  • This is part of the reason why the telco is so successful. Another thing which makes Jio a top choice for consumers is that it has the largest coverage of the 4G network in India.
  • As per the latest Opensignal report, Jio's 4G network wins in the availability and coverage departments.

Follow Us

Jio

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, offers the most affordable tariffs to customers. This is part of the reason why the telco is so successful. Another thing which makes Jio a top choice for consumers is that it has the largest coverage of the 4G network in India. As per the latest Opensignal report, Jio's 4G network wins in the availability and coverage departments. Today, we are going to look at a prepaid plan from the telco that costs less than Rs 500 and is also the best-selling prepaid plan from Jio.

Reliance Jio Best Selling Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500

Before we list the name of the plan, we want to know which plan you were thinking about when you heard about the best-selling prepaid plan under Rs 500 from Jio. Which plan do you think would have made the cut? Let us know in the comments below.

For now, we will tell you the plan, which is the best-selling one under Rs 500 from Jio. As per Reliance Jio, the Rs 299 plan is the best-selling prepaid plan under Rs 500. With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers customers 2GB of daily data for 28 days. This means that the customers get a total of 56GB of data. Along with this, Jio bundles unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the customers. Jio users subscribing to this plan would also get the following Jio app subscriptions - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Once the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data is over with this plan, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

This plan, according to Jio, is apparently the best-selling option. What's so appealing about is the mystery. One thing is there to count, though. The Rs 299 plan from Jio offers more benefits than the Rs 299 plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Rs 299 plan from both Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days, while Jio offers 2GB of daily data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G Cities and Their Strategic Importance
Airtel 5G, launched during IMC 2022 by PM Modi, is live in 8 cities. Let's look at these cities in-depth, their importance and the circles in which Airtel 5G Plus is live.
By Srikapardhi
Apple Watch Ultra Features Listed
Apple Watch Ultra Features Listed
Apple Watch Ultra is an ultimate essential exploration tool designed to take on extreme environments, elevations and temperatures. With a range of health and safety features, not just another watch.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments