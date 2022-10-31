Reliance Jio Best Selling Plan Under Rs 500, Take a Look

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, offers the most affordable tariffs to customers. This is part of the reason why the telco is so successful. Another thing which makes Jio a top choice for consumers is that it has the largest coverage of the 4G network in India. As per the latest Opensignal report, Jio's 4G network wins in the availability and coverage departments. Today, we are going to look at a prepaid plan from the telco that costs less than Rs 500 and is also the best-selling prepaid plan from Jio.

Reliance Jio Best Selling Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500

Before we list the name of the plan, we want to know which plan you were thinking about when you heard about the best-selling prepaid plan under Rs 500 from Jio. Which plan do you think would have made the cut? Let us know in the comments below.

For now, we will tell you the plan, which is the best-selling one under Rs 500 from Jio. As per Reliance Jio, the Rs 299 plan is the best-selling prepaid plan under Rs 500. With the Rs 299 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio offers customers 2GB of daily data for 28 days. This means that the customers get a total of 56GB of data. Along with this, Jio bundles unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the customers. Jio users subscribing to this plan would also get the following Jio app subscriptions - JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Once the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data is over with this plan, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

This plan, according to Jio, is apparently the best-selling option. What's so appealing about is the mystery. One thing is there to count, though. The Rs 299 plan from Jio offers more benefits than the Rs 299 plans from Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. The Rs 299 plan from both Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers 1.5GB of daily data for 28 days, while Jio offers 2GB of daily data.