Bharti Airtel ARPU Could Jump to Rs 187: Results Preview

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

On October 27, 2022, Airtel Africa announced its quarterly results for Q2 FY23. Airtel Africa reported profit after taxes (PAT) at $330 million. Airtel's stock recently touched an all time high of Rs 824.40 in the Indian stock exchanges. The telco's prospects in 5G and enterprise business is pushing the stock price up as consumer and investor sentiment towards Airtel is positive. 

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in the country, is soon going to announce its quarterly results for Q2 FY23.
  • The telco's average revenue per user (ARPU) figure is expected to jump to Rs 187 from Rs 183 in Q1 FY23.
  • Airtel will announce its results on October 31, 2022.

Bharti Airtel, a leading telecom operator in the country, is soon going to announce its quarterly results for Q2 FY23. The telco's average revenue per user (ARPU) figure is expected to jump to Rs 187 from Rs 183 in Q1 FY23. Airtel will announce its results on October 31, 2022. The consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Airtel in the quarter is expected to grow by 44.8% QoQ to Rs 2327 crore. In the previous quarter, it was Rs 1607 crore. As per Kushal Gupta, Senior Research Analyst at Zee Business, Airtel's revenues may grow by 3% QoQ to Rs 33,800 crore in Q2 as against Rs 32,805 crore in Q1 FY23.

During the investors call, Airtel might also give an update on 5G rollout timeline across India. Previously, the telco said that it would rollout 5G in all the major cities of India by March 2023 while by March 2024, Airtel would cover the entire country with 5G networks.

