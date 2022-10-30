ICC T20 World Cup Pak vs Ned: Low Target, Easy target?

Pakistan restricted the Netherlands to just 91 runs in 20 overs at the Optus Stadium. It has been a perfect combination of pace and spin by the Pakistani bowlers throughout the innings.

The Netherlands batsmen have not been the positive department of the side in the tournament. It has been the bowling unit that has won them matches. Today was another failed display of batting by the Netherlands.

Ackermann was the only batsman to get some runs, but that too at run-a-ball. The Pakistani bowlers came out all guns blazing at the Netherlands batsmen. They used the short ball effectively. The short ball cramped the top-order batsmen for room, and that's what created pressure.

Shaheen Afridi got his first wicket of the tournament. It was an exceptional death-bowling performance by Mohammad Wasim. He picked up two wickets in two balls and nearly got a hat-trick. Shadab Khan was once again the star bowler for Pakistan. He is the go-to man for wickets.

The Dutch will have to go to war to pull out a win. They have some lethal pace that can give something to cheer for. Pakistani openers Rizwan and Azam have not really gotten runs in this ICC T20 World Cup.

In the match against Zimbabwe, Pakistan needed 130 but failed to do that, so nothing is impossible, and the Netherlands will surely believe in that. Pakistan needs to take its time and not hurry with the chase. The Pakistani batsmen need a good batting inning after the first two matches. They still need to register their first win and get closer to qualifications.

Will this be another failed chase, or will Pakistan register their first win? The Netherlands will be hoping for some miracle to happen, and if they do manage to win from here then this will be one of the craziest moments of this ICC T20 World Cup.