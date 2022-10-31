JioBook 4G Sold Out on Reliance Digital, Is it Really Good

JioBook, the first ever laptop from Reliance Jio, is a good effort from the company to bring a low-cost solution for customers that can connect to the cellular network for the internet and can perform basic functions to let users do their job. What's worth noting here is that within a few days of its arrival for everyone in the market via Reliance Digital, the laptop has gone out of stock. The website of Reliance Digital says that it is 'Sold Out'. Is it really that the product is that good, or has Jio just decided to do that to create a demand for the product? Well, we will never know, and it doesn't matter. What matters is what it is giving to the consumers and at what price.

JioBook 4G is Not a Bad Name

While Jio has officially called the laptop JioBook 4G, it's still a fair name for it. JioBook is the official listing name on the website of Reliance Digital. The laptop was also displayed at the India Mobile Congress 2022. It is an extremely affordable laptop from Reliance Jio that can connect to its 4G network. Thus, calling it JioBook 4G would not be wrong. The laptop comes with a warranty of one year.

JioBook 4G runs on JioOS, which is light and made for superior performance. It has a durable battery with up to the performance of 8+ hours. The laptop can be purchased at a discount of up to Rs 5000. Different bank cards bring different amounts of discount. The current listing price of the JioBook 4G is Rs 15,818.

The laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD display, passive cooling technology and an octa-core CPU. There are many reviews online which suggest that the laptop is not a good performer or value for money. Until we use it ourselves, we can't give a verdict. But from afar, it looks as good as any laptop can get for this price. With the instant discount on bank offers, the price could be lowered further significantly. The laptop also supports all of the Microsoft apps such as Microsoft Word, Excel and more.