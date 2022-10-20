JioBook Now Available for all in India: See Price, Specifications and More

JioBook, the super low-cost laptop from Reliance Jio, is finally available for everyone in India. A few days back, at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, Jio showcased the JioBook to the consumers. However, the company did not reveal its official pricing for retail users. If you want to take a look at the images of the JioBook, click here. Now, the laptop is available for everyone to buy from the Reliance Digital store. There's no confirmation whether it would be available at every offline retail store of Reliance Digital or if users would only be able to order it online. Let's take a look at the specifications and the price of the JioBook.

JioBook Price in India

Reliance Jio has launched the JioBook for Rs 15,799. The MRP of the device is mentioned as Rs 35,605, but it will be sold at Rs 15,799. The company is also offering up to Rs 5,000 instant discounts with leading banks' credit cards and debit cards and EMI transactions. But for different cards, there is a different amount of discount.

JioBook Specifications in India

The JioBook is available in a single colour - Jio Blue. It comes with an 11.6-inch screen with resolution support for 1366 x 768 pixels. JioBook ships with stereo speakers and a 2MP web camera to ensure that you can do video calls. There's one HDMI port, and the laptop would support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The JioBook also has one 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot of up to 128GB, a 5000mAh battery and comes with a warranty of one year. It has 32GB of eMMC memory. JioBook will run on JioOS and has integrated Jio4G LTE technology to provide unmatched connectivity.

The listing of the product says that its battery can run up to 8 hours+ hours. The laptop is powered by an octa-core CPU and weighs only 1.2 Kg, making it super light. Users will get access to the JioStore with this laptop which has a repository of apps, content and productivity tools. One more thing that you should know about this laptop is that it is Made in India, keeping the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission of the government in sight. To get the SIM activated, users will have to go to the nearest Jio store to complete the KYC process.