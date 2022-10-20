DoT Permits Field Units to Use Leased Internet Connections Provided by BSNL/MTNL

In light of the need for a secure and dependable network in field units, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently permitted its field units to use leased internet lines from BSNL/MTNL for their offices based on their needs and priorities. The procedure must be finished within two months. As soon as the leased line is installed, the field units are free to terminate every FTTH/broadband connection that has been set up in their offices. The offices are also allowed to get BSNL/MTNL to provide or disconnect your workplace landline/DEL connection.

Specifics Regarding the Leased Internet Lines

Previously, a local area network (LAN) with leased line connectivity was used to give internet access to the office. Wherever ILL was not installed, the offices could get a broadband connection with appropriate speed and unlimited download data, depending on the functional need. Later, only a small number of broadband connections were upgraded to FTTH connections, although the default method of internet connection remained LAN with leased line access. A firewall/proxy with secured LAN connectivity was recommended instead of conventional FTTH/broadband connections because these connections lack security characteristics, and thus it was advised to deploy deeply secured LAN instead.

Following discussions with the finance ministry, the letter dated October 12 was distributed to all secretaries and departments under the Center. The Cabinet decided to require the use of BSNL and MTNL telecom services, according to a letter from the Department of Expenditure that was included with the memorandum.

From 2.9 crore in November 2008 to about 80 lakh in July of this year, BSNL's wireline subscriber count has declined. From 35.4 lakh in November 2008 to 30.7 lakh in July of the current year, MTNL's fixed line users have decreased. To develop its network and control operating costs, the state-run telecom company BSNL has raised more than Rs 8,500 crore through sovereign guarantee bonds. As part of its rehabilitation plan, MTNL is yet to raise the Rs 6,500 crore through sovereign bonds that were approved by the Cabinet in October 2019.