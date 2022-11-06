Vodafone Idea Opens 300 New Retail Stores in Five States

In an effort to increase the size of its retail presence, Vodafone Idea (VIL) has introduced 300 new-format Vi Shops in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and UP West. In the upcoming months, it also intends to strengthen its position in more rural markets. The company stated in its statement Vi has put out 300 new format Vi Shops across several locations in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, and UP West to build up its retail footprint at the sub-district level. Customers would have access to prompt, face-to-face service as well as a variety of unique products and offerings in Indapur, Maharashtra; Hapur in Western UP; Basirhat in West Bengal; Usilampatti in Tamil Nadu; Payyoli in Kerala; and hundreds of other such locations, it added.

Further Information Regarding the VI Shops

The business emphasised that local clients will receive a consistent experience at Vi Shops in Tier 3 municipalities, allowing for timely support and assistance. The new format store's design adheres to the distinctive characteristics of the current Vi Stores in urban areas. According to the company, Vi Shops will provide the full range of Vi's prepaid goods and services and allow less tech-savvy people to utilise Vi's services over a table, resulting in an enhanced customer experience and more engagement.

With a plethora of offerings, including those curated as a consequence of alliances with subject-matter specialists in the fields of jobs and skilling, government exam preparation, and English language proficiency, among others, the company also hopes to increase connection with rural consumers, said a Livemint report.

A significant portion of customers in rural India still favour the convenience and familiarity of face-to-face service provided through the physical store format, according to Abhijit Kishore, Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone Idea. Furthermore, India's increase in mobile internet usage has been driven by rural areas. Our Vi Shop concept, which will allow millions more Indians to connect digitally for a better future, is how we are rethinking our rural retail strategy to meet this demand, continued Kishore.