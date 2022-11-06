India Put Themselves on the Front Foot

It is India vs Zimbabwe today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India was already through to the semifinals before the match could start as South Africa lost to the Netherlands. The Indians put up a total of 186 in the first innings

Highlights

  • Kl Rahul scored a consecutive half-century today
  • It was a Suryakumar Yadav show today at the MCG
  • Rishabh Pant came in for DInesh Kartik but he cannot make an impact on the pitch

India vs Zimbabwe
Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

It is India vs Zimbabwe today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India was already through to the semifinals before the match could start as South Africa lost to the Netherlands. The Indians put up a total of 186 in the first innings.

Kl Rahul Scored a Consecutive Half-century Today

He has found his rhythm finally. Having lost Rohit Sharma early on in the innings, Rahul took charge of the innings at the top.

Virat came in with the vintage form he has. He did not get a big score today but kept rotating the strike and kept Rahul at strike. Rahul and Kohli put up a 60-run partnership till Kohli lost his wicket to Sean Williams.

It Was a Suryakumar Yadav Show Today at the MCG

He gave the fans a show to watch today. Suryakumar toyed with the Zimbabwe bowlers. He joining Virat with the most half-centuries in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar scored a blistering knock of 61 off 25. In T20 you have to be a 360-degree player and Suryakumar is the perfect example of it. He gets into positions that open up the field for him.

The India innings were all about Kl Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav today. Their exceptional batting display helped India put up a mammoth total against Zimbabwe. There were small cameos from other batsmen.

Rishabh Pant came in for Dinesh Karthik but he cannot make an impact on the pitch. Dinesh Kartik had not got a proper opportunity to score so far. Rishab was pushed up the order above Hardik Pandya. Today’s match was a good chance for Rishabh Pant to cement his spot in the squad for the semifinals.

So India has to defend 187 in the second innings. Zimbabwe might not have the fire power but they are a team that has caused some upsets off late. All eyes will be on Sikander Raza if he can pull off something special.

