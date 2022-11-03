Vodafone Idea Lowers Postpaid Tariffs, Can it Help Reduce Subscriber Churn

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced new postpaid plans with Vi Max branding. The telco brought in four new postpaid plans for the users. Vi has also brought back the REDX branded plan. It removed all the REDX plans from the platform a couple of days back in a silent manner. Now with the new Vi Max, postpaid plans from Vi have been loaded with additional benefits. Even the concerns around a lower amount of SMSes have been addressed by Vi. The postpaid tariffs seem to be lowered with these new plans as they offer more benefits and cost nearly the same as some of the old plans. But the question is, are these plans good enough to help with subscriber churn? Let's find out.
Let's now analyse what has changed between the Old and New Postpaid plans, tabulated below. While these plans appear like a hike with the Rs 2 increment on every rental, they are actually further lowering the postpaid segment tariffs by offering additional data and unlimited night usage and other components.
Although we feel these plans will not help any significant ARPU rise, considering the nature of the postpaid segment, this is a surprising move as the management, on multiple instances, commented that the current Industry tariffs are not sustainable. With the New Plan Benefits, it is clear that the tariffs are lowered further with a Rs 2 nominal increase in plan rentals.
Also, we believe the postpaid segment of users look for Network Quality, Voice Experience, VoLTE, and Vo-Wi-Fi experience first, followed by the 'miscellaneous' benefits of the plans.
Vodafone Idea Old Vs New Postpaid Plans
1. Vi Plan 399 vs Vi Plan 401
|Sl. No
|Old
|New
|1
|Plan Name
|Best Selling Plan
|2
|Tag
|Entertainment
|Entertainment
|3
|Monthly Rental (Rs)
|399
|401
|4
|Connections
|1
|1
|5
|Data
|40 GB + (50 GB extra For Online Purchase)
|50 GB + (50 GB extra For Online Purchase)
|Roll-Over
|200 GB
|200 GB
|PayGo
|Rs20/GB
|Rs20/GB
|6
|Voice
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|7
|SMS
|100 SMS/Month
|3000 SMS/Month
|8
|Night Unlimited
|Unlimited data between 12am - 6am
|9
|Additional Plan Benefits
|a
|Amazon Prime (6 month)
|b
|Disney+ Hotstar
|c
|Sony Liv (12 Months)
|Yes (Mobile)
|d
|Vi Movies & TV
|Vi Movies and TV app VIP subscription
|VIP access to Vi Movies & TV
|e
|Games
|1000+ free games on Vi App
|f
|Hungama Music on Vi app
|6 month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App
|6 month Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads, in Vi app
|g
|Make My Trip Benefits
|h
|Airport Lounge Access (4 Times per Year)
|i
|IR Pack worth Rs 2999 (once a year)
|j
|ZEE
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|10
|Other Benefits
|a
|Wall Street Journal
|b
|Vi Store Priority Service
|c
|Priority Customer Service
2. Vi Plan 499 vs Vi Plan 501
|Sl. No
|Old
|New
|1
|Plan Name
|Vi Max
|2
|Tag
|Entertainment Plus
|
Entertainment Plus
|3
|Monthly Rental (Rs)
|499
|501
|4
|Connections
|1
|1
|5
|Data
|75 GB
|90 GB
|Roll-Over
|200 GB
|200 GB
|PayGo
|Rs20/GB
|Rs20/GB
|6
|Voice
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|7
|SMS
|100 SMS/Month
|3000 SMS/Month
|8
|Night Unlimited
|Unlimited data between 12am - 6am
|9
|Additional Plan Benefits
|a
|Amazon Prime (6 month)
|6 month Amazon Prime subscription
|6-month Amazon Prime subscription
|b
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 year,
|1 year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription
|c
|Sony Liv (12 Months)
|d
|Vi Movies & TV
|Vi Movies and TV app VIP subscription
|VIP access to Vi Movies & TV
|e
|Games
|1000+ free games on Vi App + 5 Gold
|f
|Hungama Music on Vi app
|6 month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App
|6 month Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads, in Vi app
|g
|Make My Trip Benefits
|h
|Airport Lounge Access (4 Times per Year)
|i
|IR Pack worth Rs 2999 (once a year)
|j
|ZEE
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|10
|Other Benefits
|a
|Wall Street Journal
|b
|Vi Store Priority Service
|c
|Priorirty Customer Service
3. Vi Plan 699 vs Vi Plan 701
|Sl. No
|Old
|New
|1
|Plan Name
|Vi Max
|2
|Tag
|Entertainment Plus
|Entertainment Plus
|3
|Monthly Rental (Rs)
|699
|701
|4
|Connections
|1
|1
|5
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Roll-Over
|PayGo
|6
|Voice
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|7
|SMS
|100 SMS/Month
|3000 SMS/Month
|8
|Night Unlimited
|9
|Additional Plan Benefits
|a
|Amazon Prime (6 month)
|6 month Amazon Prime subscription
|6-month Amazon Prime subscription
|b
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for 1 year
|1 year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription
|c
|Sony Liv (12 Months)
|d
|Vi Movies & TV
|Vi Movies and TV app VIP subscription
|VIP access to Vi Movies & TV
|e
|Games
|1000+ free games on Vi App + 5 Gold
|f
|Hungama Music on Vi app
|6 month ad-free Hungama music in Vi App
|6 month Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads, in Vi app
|g
|Make My Trip Benefits
|h
|Airport Lounge Access (4 Times per Year)
|i
|IR Pack worth Rs 2999 (once a year)
|j
|ZEE
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|10
|Other Benefits
|a
|Wall Street Journal
|1 year full digital access (coming soon)
|b
|Vi Store Priority Service
|c
|Priority Customer Service
4. Vi Plan 1099 vs Vi Plan 1101
|Sl. No
|Old
|New
|1
|Plan Name
|Red X
|2
|Tag
|RED X
|RED X
|3
|Monthly Rental (Rs)
|1099
|1101
|4
|Connections
|1
|1
|5
|Data
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Roll-Over
|PayGo
|6
|Voice
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|7
|SMS
|100 SMS/Month
|3000 SMS per month
|8
|Night Unlimited
|9
|Additional Plan Benefits
|a
|Netflix
|Netflix on your TV & Mobile, annual membership
|b
|Amazon Prime (6 month)
|6-month Amazon Prime subscription
|6-month Amazon Prime subscription
|c
|Disney+ Hotstar
|Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription for 1 year
|1 year Disney+ Hotstar Super (TV and Mobile) subscription
|d
|Sony Liv (12 Months)
|12-month SonyLiv Premium (TV and mobile) subscription
|e
|Vi Movies & TV
|VIP access to Vi Movies & TV
|f
|Games
|Enjoy over 1000+ games on Vi App, with FREE 5 Gold Games every month
|g
|Hungama Music on Vi app
|Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads on Vi App
|Ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads on Vi App
|h
|Make My Trip Benefits
|6-10% discount on booking, upto Rs 2000 off on flights and Rs 5000 off on hotels
|i
|Airport Lounge Access (4 Times per Year)
|Access to International & Domestic airport lounges at no extra cost - 4 times per year (including 1 International)
|International & Domestic airport lounge access (upto 4 times per year incl. 1 International)
|j
|IR Pack worth Rs 2999 (once a year)
|7 days International roaming pack worth Rs 2999
|7 days International Roaming pack worth Rs2999 once a year
|k
|ZEE
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies & TV app
|10
|Other Benefits
|a
|Wall Street Journal
|1 year full digital access (coming soon)
|b
|Priority Service
|Priority help through Virtual relationship manager
|Jump the queue at Vi Stores
|c
|Priority Customer Service
|Priority customer service, 20-sec call pick up
Vi Data Benefits:
As plans Rs 701 and Rs 1101 come with unlimited data benefits, 10GB and 15GB extra data are added to the Rs 401 and Rs 501 monthly rental plans, respectively.
Vi SMS Benefit:
The telco has added 3000 SMS/Month on all the plans for the first time after many years. So far, was providing 100 SMS/month, and when customers got habituated to using Instant messengers, we feel this move in the SMS segment is no help.
Vi Night Unlimited Benefit:
As Rental plans Rs 701 and Rs 1101 already come with Unlimited Data benefits, the Night unlimited component is added to the two lowest plans Rs 401 and Rs 501.
Night Unlimited, a tariff component, which may be of help to some users, only if the Network is good for them. If Unlimited Night does wonders, the subscriber numbers should speak that by now. As 12-6 am is an odd time, savvy users may take advantage of the benefit to get the max out of the plan. We believe a maximum of the postpaid segment of users don't fall under this usage category and are a premium segment. However, it depends on specific users and instances.
Vi Unlimited Data benefits Usage:
Data usage by any Individual subscriber on a GSM POSTPAID plan with 'UNLIMITED DATA' & Voice benefits having data usage greater than 150 GB along with voice usage less than 50 minutes (including incoming calls) in a billing cycle will be termed as commercial/Non-Retail usage of Data.
Netflix:
While Netflix benefit is removed, SonyLiv is added to the RedX plan.
Vi Games:
All the plans now come with Vi Games.
Vi RedX:
No changes in Airport Lounge and IR Access packs. Priority customer service, 20-sec call pick up and skip the queue at Vi Store benefit.
We believe any unlimited offering would make sense to postpaid users only if they experience a quality Network with Voice and Data followed by other QoS parameters and benefits. No customer would be happy to stick with a telco without the core objectives getting served.
Vi Wireless Subscriber Base: TRAI
|Sl. No
|as on Month
|Wireless Subscribers
|Net Addition
|VLR (%)
|1
|March 31 2022
|260,774,732
|-2818319
|86.7
|2
|April 30 2022
|259,206,066
|-1568666
|85.77
|3
|May 31 2022
|258,446,808
|-759258
|85.14
|4
|June 30 2022
|256,645,622
|-1801186
|85.2
|5
|July 31 2022
|255,102,703
|-1542919
|85.03
|6
|August 31 2022
|253,144,350
|-1958353
|84.65
Conclusion:
Usually, postpaid is the high ARPU driving segment for any telco. The wireless subscriber numbers as per TRAI for the last six months show that subscriber loss is happening every month. So, with these numbers, we can infer that the lucrative benefits offered by the telco are not holding subscribers.
Only time will tell if Vodafone Idea's New Vi Max Postpaid Plans will help the telco increase its ARPU and reduce subscriber loss. We need to wait and watch till then.