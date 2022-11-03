Record Galore for the Mighty King Kohli

Virat Kohli is the man of the hour. In today’s match against Bangladesh, he surpassed Mahela Jayawardene as the highest run scorer in the overall ICC T20 World Cups. Jayawardene held the record at 1016 runs while Virat has 1065 runs.

Mahela Jayawardene was surpassed by Virat when he scored his 16th of 65 unbroken runs against Bangladesh. This was also Kohli's third half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Mahela Took 31 Innings to Reach the Milestone, While Virat Was Able to Beat Him in Just 23

Additionally, he surpassed all other run scorers in this ICC T20 World Cup edition. He has scored 220 runs so far in 4 innings and this could be the redemption tournament for Kohli.

Not Only the T20 World Cup but Virat Also Holds the Record for Most Runs in T20 Internationals and the IPL

Kohli was written off by a lot of critics because of his dip in form since 2019. Sunil Gavaskar, on the other hand, made an interesting point that it is because Kohli has set such high standards if he does not score a hundred, he is regarded as out of form.

The statement is true because although Kohli did not score a century for two years, he regularly got 50+ scores. In the previous Asia Cup tournament, he finally found his A-game when he scored a century against Afghanistan. Since his 126 against Afghanistan, he has been in some sublime form.

The Century Against Afghanistan Is a Record in Itself Because That Is the Highest Score by an Indian Batsman

This ICC T20 World Cup was said to be his redemption World Cup and the way things are going it is true. Kohli has been at the top of his game. The innings against Pakistan are regarded as his best innings in the Indian jersey. In the other matches, he has taken his time and then accelerated his score. In today’s match against Bangladesh though, he started with a bang. He played at a much higher strike rate from the beginning.

There is still a long way to go in the tournament and there will surely be a lot more to watch from King Kohli. The icing on the cake will be if he manages to score a maiden ICC T20 World Cup century. He is India’s leading batsman in the tournament and that is something he thrives on.