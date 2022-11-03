Best Mid-Range Phones Under Rs 15,000

There are a ton of excellent mid-range smartphones from competing companies, such as Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and others, that are even more reasonable or have improved features. Let's examine the features of each of these phones individually.

Realme Narzo 50

With a price tag of Rs 11,499, the Realme Narzo 50 is a potent smartphone in its pricing range. It has a good camera setup and a long battery life. It makes use of a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, which is designed for gaming. Other features of this phone include a 50MP triple-camera arrangement on the back, a 16MP selfie camera setup, a screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charging technology. It's intriguing that this device seems to be more reasonably priced.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Considering that the Samsung Galaxy M13 costs Rs 9,499, it is also worth mentioning. 4GB of RAM is used along with an Exynos 850 SoC. With an Android OS operating system and the company's OneUI proprietary skin on top, it has a 6.6-inch LCD display. A big 6,000 mAh battery with quick charging is also present, along with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary sensor. This Samsung phone lacks 5G capability, but despite being a little antiquated, it still has a following because of its enormous battery.

Moto G52

With a price of Rs 12,999, the Moto G52 is another smartphone in this range. With a 90Hz pOLED display, squeaky-clean software, and a 5,000 mAh battery, it has successfully carved out a niche for itself. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, dual speakers, and a 50MP primary camera sensor are all located at the back of the device.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The cost of the iQOO Z6 Lite is Rs 13,999. The same Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz IPS LCD screen, a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging capabilities provide the device's power. An 8MP selfie camera sensor is one of the smartphone's additional features.