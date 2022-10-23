Virat Kohli is Back, Scores 82 Not Out and Takes India Home

Former Indian Captain Virat Kohli played in the T20 World Cup event, which began this Sunday for team India. Kohli answered the critics with his innings in the opening match against Pakistan. He scored 82 not out and ensured that India won. Most of all, what mattered was the way he paced his innings. Virat was on the move after 10 overs had passed. He and Hardik Pandya changed gears and started hitting boundaries at every opportunity they got.

Virat Kohli has been the backbone of India’s batting lineup for over a decade now. He is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the current generation. Having multiple records under his hat, his inclusion in the squad was questioned by many.

Kohli did have a rough patch from 2019 to the end of 2021. He went without a century in these two years. Having said that, he was still the leading run scorer for team India in the year 2020.

The last T20 World cup was one of the most disappointing tournaments in Kohli’s career. He failed to get runs and eventually stepped down as captain from all three forms of cricket. Former Indian Kapil Dev did suggest that Kohli should be dropped from the team if he is not getting the runs, and youngsters should be given a chance.

This year though, King Kohli did silence his critics. He has pulled up his socks and played some fine innings. Kohli scored his 71st century after almost 1200 days against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. He has been India’s second-highest run scorer after Rishabh Pant.

There were even questions if this would be Virat’s last T20 World Cup. According to his childhood coach, this is surely not his last T20 World Cup. Former Indian pacer S. Sreesanth also spoke in favour of Kohli. He said that Kohli would be the game-changer for India in this World Cup with the form he comes with from the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli has been India’s best batsman overseas. He has played really well in Australian conditions over the years, and that will be an advantage for him in this World Cup. Kohli has stepped up for India whenever required, and if he continues with the form he is in, then this will surely be King Kohli’s redemption World Cup.