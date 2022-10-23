Reliance Jio 5G Powered Wi-Fi: All Important Questions Answered

On Saturday, Reliance Jio announced that it is introducing 5G-powered Wi-Fi network services in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Now, is it like a traditional mobile 5G network? No, it is not. The backhaul of the Wi-Fi network would be 5G, but it is not a 5G mobile network that you would be receiving in your devices, but a Wi-Fi network that is powered by 5G. So yes, you can expect great data speeds from the Wi-Fi. But there could be congestion scenarios as well since the Wi-Fi networks would be available for the public at mass and in high-footfall areas. Let's take a look at all the important questions around Jio's 5G powered Wi-Fi network.

Do You Need a 5G Device to Connect with Jio's 5G Powered Wi-Fi?

You don't need a 5G smartphone or any 5G capable device to be able to connect with Jio's 5G powered Wi-Fi. You will just need a device that can connect to Wi-Fi networks.

Will Customers Need an Invite from Jio to Connect with its 5G Powered Wi-Fi?

No invites will be sent by Jio for its 5G powered Wi-Fi services. Anyone who wants to use it will be able to use it. This is applicable to both Jio as well as non-Jio users. Now you would be wondering whether it involves a cost to use this Wi-Fi. We have the answer to that as well. Take a look below.

What is the Cost of Using 5G Powered Wi-Fi Services of Reliance Jio?

The cost of using Jio's 5G powered Wi-Fi services is nothing. For Jio users, it will be unlimited without any charge during the Jio Welcome Offer period. For non-Jio users, they can definitely try the services but with certain limitations.

This is everything you need to know about Jio's 5G powered Wi-Fi services. The telco has launched 5G mobile network services in five cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Chennai.