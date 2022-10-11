RailWire Broadband Users Can Use Home Plans on RailTel’s Wi-Fi Network in Railway Stations

Broadband RailTel's high-speed wifi network is now available to RailWire customers at all 6105 rail stations, according to a statement from the rail PSU on Saturday (via PTI). Customers of RailWire can access the RailTel Wi-Fi network with their RailWire FTTH (Fiber to the Home) subscriptions, eliminating the need to purchase prepaid Wi-Fi plans at train stops. Let’s learn more about the RailWire broadband plans now.

Services Provided by RailWire Broadband

RailTel is a Central Public Sector Enterprise with a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" designation. It is an ICT provider and one of the biggest neutral telecom infrastructure owners in the nation, with a Pan-India optic fibre network on an exclusive Right of Way (ROW) alongside a railroad. 4.82 lakh people in India are currently subscribed to RailWire. With more than 50% of users in semi-urban/rural areas, RailWire is accessible in rural areas.

RailTel recently unveiled "RailWire SATRANG," a multi-faceted, multi-screen broadband entertainment package designed to reinvent the mobile OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment streaming experience. Therefore, OTT content can now be seen on any of the 6105 railway stations utilising the station's Wi-Fi network, and family members can also view OTT content via home broadband. The 14 OTTs included in the OTT bundled RailWire broadband plans, which are relatively reasonable and accessible nationwide, start at Rs 499 per month. With more than 50% of subscribers in semi-urban or rural locations, RailWire has internet access in rural areas.

"To avail this facility, they just need to use their Smartphone, switch on Wi-Fi, select RailWire SSID and click the hyperlink provided on the captive portal (log in screen) to punch RailWire user ID and password. RailTel's Wi-Fi at railway stations are spread across India and is one of the single largest integrated public Wi-Fi networks, globally, which gets accessed by more than 10 lakh unique users every day. Currently, RailWire has 4.82 lakh subscribers across India, and the number is only growing,” the PSU stated.