If you are working from home or learning from home, you need a stable and reliable broadband internet connection. In India, users generally lean towards FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) connections for that. This is because mobile networks in India aren't the best for reliability as there are a lot of congestion issues. But thanks to the aggressive competition in the market, we have some great options to choose from when it comes to broadband plans. There are PAN-India as well as regional ISPs (Internet Service Providers) that can do the job for you. Today, we are going to look at a 50 Mbps broadband plan which comes with seven OTT (over-the-top) apps and offers users unlimited data.

50 Mbps Broadband Plan that we are Talking About

The 50 Mbps broadband plan that we are talking about comes from Connect Broadband. This is a regional ISP currently offering services in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. If you are living in any of these regions, you can purchase this plan. There are multiple 50 Mbps broadband plans on offer from Connect Broadband. The plan that we are talking about here comes for Rs 666. Note that GST will be applicable extra.

With this plan, users get 50 Mbps of speed, unlimited data, unlimited voice calling and an antivirus key. The unlimited data bundled with this plan actually carries a FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 3.3TB or 3300GB of data in a month. Post the consumption of 3.3TB of data, the speed for the users on this plan would reduce to 5 Mbps.

The seven OTT apps on offer with this plan are - Gaana, EpicOn, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. This plan can definitely be a good value option for anyone who is looking to purchase plans with decent enough speed and OTT subscriptions bundled. Do let us know in the comments what you feel about this plan.