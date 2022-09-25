Airtel has Two Plans Which Jio and Vi Can’t Compete With

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has two prepaid plans with which Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) can't compete at all. There are very few prepaid plans in the market right now which are truly unique. These two plans are not completely unique but carry a factor which differentiates them from any other plan from all the operators. The two plans that we are talking about offer data, voice calling, SMS and OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers. Without wasting any time of yours, let me just explain the two plans.

Bharti Airtel Two Plans Which No Other Operator in the Industry Offers Right Now

The two Bharti Airtel plans that I am talking about here are:

a) Airtel Rs 699 Plan: Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 699 plan with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan carries a total validity of just 56 days and comes with access to Airtel Thanks benefits. Users get a free Amazon Prime membership with this plan for 56 days. The Xstream Mobile Pack bundled with this plan also comes for 56 days. With the Xstream Mobile Pack, customers get access to any one of the following channels - LionsgatePlay, SonyLIV, ErosNow, Hoichoi and ManoramaMax. The Airtel Thanks benefits include things such as a free subscription to the Apollo 24|7 Circle for three months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

b) Airtel Rs 999 Plan: With the Rs 999 prepaid plan of Bharti Airtel, users get 84 days of service validity along with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes bundled with a free Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days. The Xstream Mobile Pack bundled with this plan is again for 84 days only. There's also a RewardsMini subscription of Airtel Payments Bank bundled with the plan for no extra cost. Other Airtel Thanks benefits are included with this plan.

If you are wondering about what's so unique about these plans - it is the benefit of Amazon Prime, which none of the other operators offer.