Airtel Brings RewardsMini, a New Additional Benefit with Rs 999 Plan

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has introduced a new additional benefit for its users with the Rs 999 prepaid plan. This was already a unique plan with which users get Amazon Prime subscription that no other plan in the industry offers. But now Airtel has added a new 'RewardsMini' additional benefit with this plan. Under the benefits section, Airtel says, "save more with Airtel Payments Bank" with the RewardsMini subscription.

Let's take a look at what a RewardsMini subscription is.

Airtel Payments Bank RewardsMini Subscription

RewardsMini subscription is offered by Bharti Airtel to customers for Rs 99 per quarter. Note that you have to be an Airtel Payments Bank customer to get the advantage of the benefit. With the RewardsMini subscription, customers get cashbacks up to Rs 80 on loading money to the wallet, shopping and bill payments through Payments Bank. Airtel also offers a virtual debit card and classic prepaid cards (wallets). The best thing is that users get unlimited deposits with the sweep-out facility.

What does Rs 999 Plan Offer Apart from This?

With the Rs 999 plan from Airtel, customers get 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Then there's Amazon Prime subscription for 84 days, Airtel Xstream subscription for 84 days, RewardsMini subscription, and other Airtel Thanks benefits. I checked out several plans of Bharti Airtel, but the telco has not included the 'RewardsMini' subscription benefit with any of its other plans. If you want it, you will have to go for the Rs 999 plan only. It is beneficial for customers who are already Airtel Payments customers or are thinking of opening an account there.

To recharge with this plan right now, you can go to the official website of Bharti Airtel or download the Airtel Thanks app and log in through your registered number. You can also use third-party applications for recharging with the Rs 999 plan from Airtel.