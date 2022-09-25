Vodafone Idea has the Best Postpaid Plan You can Get in India Under Rs 1000

If you are looking for a decent postpaid plan, Vodafone Idea has got you covered. The plan from Vodafone Idea that we are talking about is priced under Rs 1000. This is not a family plan, so mind that. If you are someone who consumes a ton of data daily and doesn't want to be bothered by the data limit that most of the plans come with, then there is a plan from Vi on offer which you must know about. The plant that I would describe below isn't a new one. This plan has been on offer for several years now, and many of you might already know about it. Let's now waste any time and check out the plan that I am talking about.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Plan

The Vodafone Idea plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 699. This is a postpaid plan and can be purchased via both offline and online methods. You can go to the official website of Vodafone Idea or download the Vi app, which is available for both Android and iOS smartphones. The Rs 699 plan from Vodafone Idea offers users truly unlimited data. Yes, you read that right. There's no limit to the amount of data that you can use. This is 4G data that we are talking about. So this is actually a good option for people who are working from home and don't have many devices to connect to the internet with.

Along with this, users get unlimited voice calling facility and 100 SMS/month. There are other entertainment benefits bundled with this plan as well. Users get access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one year, Vi Movies & TV VIP, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Prime Video, and Prime Music. You won't get such a plan from Jio or Airtel, the top two telecom operators in India.