Reliance Jio’s Most Affordable 2GB Daily Data Plan, Take a Look

Reliance Jio has the overall 4G network when it comes to 4G availability and 4G coverage in India (source: Opensignal). If you are looking for a prepaid plan, then Jio is mostly the best bet because of having excellent 4G network reach throughout the country. Right now, we are going to look at a plan from the telco which offers 2GB of daily data. Not just that, this is also the most affordable 2GB daily data prepaid plan that you will be able to get from Jio. Take a look at the plan below.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Plan

Reliance Jio has a Rs 249 plan under its offerings right now. You can recharge with this plan by going to the official website of Reliance Jio or through the telco's mobile app - MyJio. The Rs 249 plan from Jio bundles basic benefits for consumers. First of all, it comes with a total validity of 23 days. Then, as mentioned above, this plan offers 2GB of daily data. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day bundled as well. Users also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

In case you exhaust the FUP (fair usage policy) data, then the speed reduces for you to 64 Kbps. The total amount of data that you get with this plan is 46GB. This is a decent plan for someone who just wants more data every day for a short period. Otherwise, going for a 23 days plan wouldn't make a lot of sense for consumers, especially when they can get better value plans by going for the 28 days or 30 days plans. Reliance Jio introduced this Rs 249 plan during the last time it hiked tariffs in December 2021.

If you want a 2GB daily data plan from Jio for 28 days, then you can go for the Rs 299 plan, which comes with the same benefits as of the Rs 249 plan but just with 28 days of validity.