MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Launched for New 5G Smartphones

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is built on the 6nm process and comes with a host of power-saving benefits that will contribute to delivering a longer battery life. The chip is capable of supporting a 200MP main camera sensor and is equipped with MediaTek's Imagiq image signal processor (ISP). 

MediaTek Dimensity 1080

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 1080 SoC in India. This chipset is meant for the upcoming mid-range 5G smartphones and is a significant upgrade from its predecessor Dimensity 920. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores operating at 2.6 GHz, combined with an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. This will allow users with a smartphone powered by this chip to get great streaming, gaming and browsing experience.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC is built on the 6nm process and comes with a host of power-saving benefits that will contribute to delivering a longer battery life. The chip is capable of supporting a 200MP main camera sensor and is equipped with MediaTek's Imagiq image signal processor (ISP).

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 packs all of the latest camera features that users need for taking high-quality photos and videos. In addition, the chipset integrates hardware accelerated HDR video recording engine to process up to 4K resolution.

This chip can also fulfil the demands of gamers. It comes with HypgerEngine 3.0 gaming enhancements for delivering a very speedy performance and seamless connectivity, along with the AI processing unit 3.0 for optimal power efficiency. The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC supports sub-6 GHz 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to ensure that gamers can enjoy a seamless connected experience whenever engaged in multiplayer online gaming.

MediaTek said that Dimensity 1080 SoC-powered smartphones would make it to the market by Q4 2022.

