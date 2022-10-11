Jio True 5G: Welcome Offer, Tariffs, Cities, Minimum Recharge, Speed and Other Details

Reliance Jio made the announcement on October 4 that from Dussehra (October 5, 2022), its 5G networks would be commercially available in four cities of India - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. All of these cities are now getting 5G of Jio, but it is through the Jio Welcome Offer, which is only given to select users. Let us walk you through everything that you should know about Jio's 5G right now.

Reliance Jio Welcome Offer for 5G

Reliance Jio had announced the Jio Welcome Offer for users living in the cities where it is currently rolling out 5G. This basically means that Jio would invite users to test out its 5G networks with up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data without any additional cost. For this, the customer needs to be from one of the cities where Jio has launched 5G, and he/she must have a 5G-enabled smartphone which can support Jio's 5G network. Further, the user must be an active user to get the offer. To check for the invite, just go to the MyJio app.

Reliance Jio 5G Tariffs

Reliance Jio's 5G tariffs are going to be pretty affordable. While they haven't been announced yet, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio, had said during an interview with ANI that Jio wants to make its 5G affordable. This is so that Jio can offer its services to customers at scale as it did with 4G. The company hasn't hinted at an exact figure but said that the plans would be affordable, nonetheless.

Reliance Jio 5G Cities

Currently, Jio's 5G services are live in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. If you don't live in one of these cities, don't worry. Jio is working to ensure that it can expand 5G to other parts of India as fast as possible. Jio said that by December 2023, it would have covered the entire nation with its 5G networks.

Jio is also reportedly in talks with several banks to raise up to $2.5 billion in overseas loans for funding its 5G network gear from foreign vendors, including Nokia and Ericsson.

Reliance Jio Minimum Recharge Plan for 5G Services

Reliance Jio has said that its minimum recharge plan for getting the Jio Welcome Offer to experience 5G would be the Rs 239 plan. Users on any plan that costs lesser than this (prepaid and postpaid) won't be extended the Jio Welcome Offer to use the company's 5G services for free of cost. Note that the plan comes with 4G data, and users would be consuming 4G data offered originally by the plan when they are not under the 5G coverage of Jio's networks.

Reliance Jio 5G Speed

The 5G speed of Jio has been excellent. As per Ookla, the median download speeds of Jio have been the following since June 2022 has reached up to 600 Mbps in Delhi, which is excellent on the 3.5 GHz network. We have done our own speed test as well; click here to check it out.

Reliance Jio 5G Technology

Reliance Jio is using the SA or standalone deployment for 5G in India. It is the only telecom operator to do so right now. Jio is also the only operator to own 700 MHz spectrum, which would enable the telco to deliver good indoor coverage. The telco has developed indigenous solutions and is also working with other vendors and partners to ensure a successful 5G rollout.