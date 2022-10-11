Redmi A1+ Launch Date Confirmed in India: Check Details

The company announced on Tuesday that the Redmi A1+ would launch in India on October 14. The forthcoming smartphone from the firm will come in three colour variations and have a leather-like finish on the back panel. The smartphone's model number, 220733SFG, was previously discovered in the IMEI database. Prior to its release in the nation, the company has not yet disclosed the details of the display and CPU that will power the Redmi A1+ smartphone. Let's take a look at the smartphones specifications and other details.

Redmi A1+ Specifications and Features

The Redmi A1+ debuted last week on the international market. It is anticipated that the Indian version will have the same specifications. The smartphone has a back panel that has a leather texture finish and a square camera module, making it appear to be comparable to the Redmi A1. The Redmi A1 from the firm, which has an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, a pair of 8-megapixel back cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery, made its debut in the nation last month. In addition, the next product is touted to be "Made in India" and "Made for India.”

The Plus model has an actual fingerprint scanner located on the back, which is a distinguishing characteristic between the two devices. The company's webpage for the forthcoming phone, the Redmi A1+, confirms that it will operate on "clean" Android 12. The recently released Redmi A1 phone is powered by Android 12 as well, but it doesn't have the company's MIUI software shell on top. It has been hinted that the upcoming smartphone will have two rear cameras. It has been confirmed that the phone has a waterdrop notch and a 5,000mAh battery. Black, Light Green, and Light Blue are the available colour options for the Redmi A1+.

The 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution comes with the Redmi A1+ Kenya model. Up to 3GB of RAM and 2GB of virtual RAM are used in conjunction with the Helio A22 SoC to power the device. Android 12 Go Edition OS is preinstalled on the device, which has 32GB of internal storage.