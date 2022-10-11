Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Today: Take a Look

The top 5G mobile phones under Rs 20,000 provide a necessary set of features in addition to 5G capability, making them 5G ready for next-generation networking. According to statistics, only 18% of the market was occupied by 5G smartphones in 2021, but analysts expect over 40% of all 5G smartphone sales in 2022. Here are some of the top 5G mobile phone options for you if you're wanting to purchase a 5G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

On top of Android 12.0, Oxygen OS 12.1 powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Having a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Nord CE 2 Lite. The Snapdragon 695 engine powers it. The device contains three cameras: a 64MP primary camera with EIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Sony IMX471 sensor is used in the front-facing 16MP selfie camera. 128GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM are both available for the Nord CE 2 Lite. The phone has a 33W quick charging 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+'s 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. With a 108MP triple camera combination that includes an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor, it offers a versatile photography experience. Selfies may be taken with the front-facing 16MP camera. A full charge takes 42 minutes for the 5000mAh battery in the Note 11 Pro+, which supports 67W quick charging. The comes in two storage capacities: 64GB/128GB and 6GB/8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M33

The Galaxy M33, has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the back, it contains four cameras: a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front-facing camera, while the rear cameras are capable of recording in 4K UHD at 30FPS. The Galaxy M33 also sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm audio connector. A large 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging speed is featured in the Galaxy M33.