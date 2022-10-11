Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Today: Take a Look

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Highlights

  • Here are some of the top 5G mobile phone options for you if you're wanting to purchase a 5G smartphone.
  • On top of Android 12.0, Oxygen OS 12.1 powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
  • The Galaxy M33, has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

smartphones

The top 5G mobile phones under Rs 20,000 provide a necessary set of features in addition to 5G capability, making them 5G ready for next-generation networking. According to statistics, only 18% of the market was occupied by 5G smartphones in 2021, but analysts expect over 40% of all 5G smartphone sales in 2022. Here are some of the top 5G mobile phone options for you if you're wanting to purchase a 5G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

On top of Android 12.0, Oxygen OS 12.1 powers the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. Having a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the Nord CE 2 Lite. The Snapdragon 695 engine powers it. The device contains three cameras: a 64MP primary camera with EIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. Sony IMX471 sensor is used in the front-facing 16MP selfie camera. 128GB of storage space and 6GB or 8GB of RAM are both available for the Nord CE 2 Lite. The phone has a 33W quick charging 5000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+'s 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of storage. With a 108MP triple camera combination that includes an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensor, it offers a versatile photography experience. Selfies may be taken with the front-facing 16MP camera. A full charge takes 42 minutes for the 5000mAh battery in the Note 11 Pro+, which supports 67W quick charging. The comes in two storage capacities: 64GB/128GB and 6GB/8GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy M33

The Galaxy M33, has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has an Exynos 1280 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. On the back, it contains four cameras: a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide camera with a 123-degree field of view, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front-facing camera, while the rear cameras are capable of recording in 4K UHD at 30FPS. The Galaxy M33 also sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm audio connector. A large 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging speed is featured in the Galaxy M33.

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

