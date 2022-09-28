iQOO 11 Pro Said to have 144Hz AMOLED Display

Vivo is all set to launch its all-new Smartphone, iQOO Neo 7, in October in China. After the release of iQOO Neo 7, the company will focus on the release of the iQOO 11 Series. A tipster panda from china is leaking all the specifications and details about the upcoming iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro.

iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro Display (Expected)

According to the reports, the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro will feature a new Samsung E6 AMOLED display. The tipster also said that the display of iQOO 11 Pro would also support a 144Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution.

iQOO 10 Pro Display

The iQOO 10 Pro features an E5 AMOLED display of 6.78 inches, which supports HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display of the iQOO 11 Pro might feature curved edges and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in the screen. The iQOO 11 and 11 Pro handsets are most likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile chipset. The front cameras of either phone are unknown. However, a new 50MP Sony IMX8-series primary camera will probably be found on both versions. The Vivo V2 ISP is also anticipated to be included with the iQOO 11 pair for improved photography.

It is not confirmed, but according to rumours, the iQOO 11 may support 120W fast charging, whereas the iQOO 11 Pro will support 200W charging. The Android 13 OS is anticipated to be preinstalled on both smartphones. In China, the iQOO 10 series made its debut at the start of this year. Therefore, it is expected that the iQOO 11 lineup will launch in the domestic market at the beginning of 2023.

iQOO 10 Pro Features and Specifications

The iQOO 10 Pro smartphone was introduced on July 19, 2022. The phone has a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz that has a QHD resolution of 1440x3200 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor running at 3.2 GHz, with 3 cores clocked at 2.75GHz and 4 cores clocked at 2 GHz, powers the iQOO 10 Pro. It has 12GB of RAM built-in. A 4700mAh battery powers the Android 12 operating system of the iQOO 10 Pro. Both proprietary fast charging and wireless charging are supported by the iQOO 10 Pro.