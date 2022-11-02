A nail-biting finish to India vs Bangladesh match as India win by 5 runs at the Adelaide. Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh. Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das were the standouts of the match. The Rain could have been a little help for India.

India put one foot in the Semi-final after today’s win. The weather was expected to cause some drama today. According to the weather forecast, there were chances of the match being cancelled.

Kl Rahul Finally Silenced His Critics After Today’s Performance

Rahul was praised by coach Rahul Dravid. He started his innings in a more confident manner and scored his first fifty in this ICC T20 World Cup. He got 50 off 32 balls, which showed that he was ready to fire. Not only with the bat, but Rahul’s direct hit from outside the 30-yard circle to get Litton Das's runout was also the game-changing moment of the match.

Virat Kohli came once again to India’s rescue. This was his third half-century of the tournament. Kohli was also given the man of the match for his brilliant batting display.

Kohli Is Also Now the Top-scorer of the Icc T20 World Cup 2022 With 220 Runs

Kohli’s counterpart today was Litton Das. He was promoted to open the batting for Bangladesh. The way he started the second innings, it looked like India’s target of 185 was too short for Bangladesh. The Indian pacers have been good with the new ball in the powerplay but today Litton took the attack to the Indian Bowlers.

Before the Rain Could Stop Play, Litton Took Bangladesh to 66 Runs in 7 Overs

Out of the 66 runs, 56 runs had come off his bat itself. If the game had to be called off at that time, he had won the match for Bangladesh on DLS.

The game changed after the rain break. The danger man Das lost his wicket in an unfortunate manner. Kl Rahul’s direct hit was everything India needed. Once Bangladesh lost Das, the other batsmen could not do much. It did come down to the very last ball, but Arshdeep Singh stuck to his strength and bowled yorkers that were just too much for Nurul Hasan to take Bangladesh across the finish line.

This win means a lot for India as they move an inch closer to the Semi-finals. Nothing is guaranteed yet, but India has a good record against Zimbabwe and they will want to put the final nail in the coffin. Bangladesh still has a chance if at all they win their next match against Pakistan. A lot can still change as we come closer to the end of the league round.