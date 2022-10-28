Another Upset; Zimbabwe Stuns Pakistan

Zimbabwe gives another upset as they beat Pakistan by 1 run. This loss might just end Pakistan’s hopes for the ICC T20 World Cup. The upset came from the Optus stadium in the last fixture for the day.

Pakistan failed to chase 130 and fell prey to an exceptional bowling performance by Zimbabwe. A target of 130 seemed easy enough to chase at the Optus Stadium, but Zimbabwe believed in themselves and put on a fight right from the word go.

Having lost their captain Babar Azam for just 4 runs, Pakistan could feel the pressure and aggression that Zimbabwe was imposing on them. Shortly after Babar got out, their no.1 T20 batsman Mohammad Rizwan was clean bowled by Blessing Muzarabani.

From then on, it was only Shan Masood who kept his wicket for some time while batsmen at the other end were short visitors. Masood did score a 44, but because he had to keep his wicket, he could not really accelerate his innings.

Pakistan needed to build a partnership, but they were not prepared for Sikandar Raza. Raza came into the attack and changed the dynamics of the game. He picked up three wickets in no time and put Pakistan on the back foot. Raza was named star of the match for his brilliant bowling figures of 3 for 25 in 4 overs.

The Pakistan batting lineup has been dependent on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for a very long. In the past, this has been an issue when Azam and Rizwan get out, the Pakistan batting lineup crumbles. This was an issue with India as well some time ago because the top three batsmen were in such good form they would finish off the match, and the middle order was not getting enough game time.

With Pakistan, it is a similar issue; Babar and Rizwan have been at the top of their game and have seen off the majority of Pakistan’s matches. But whenever they fail, the middle order finds it difficult to take the team across the line because they have not got enough batting time.

After Ireland beat England, this is the second most upsetting result in the T20 World Cup. This loss puts Pakistan on a thread of hope. As of now, it looks like India and South Africa might qualify for the playoff and Pakistan’s hope of winning the tournament is shattered.