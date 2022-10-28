5G VoLTE Network Launched by E-Networks in Guyana

Reported by Yash Bhardwaj 0

As a result of the recent liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, which ended a 30-year dominance, the installation of E-Networks' 5G VoLTE network marks a significant milestone for Guyana. A world-class product from E-Networks, encompassing local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G and 5G data, and international roaming services, is ready to be delivered on 4G and 5G-enabled smartphones.

Highlights

  • E-Networks' 5G VoLTE network marks a significant milestone for Guyana.
  • E-Networks can rapidly and easily develop, produce, and deploy cutting-edge digital experiences at scale because to Mavenir's microservices-based strategy.
  • The business will shortly release special deals for brand-new consumers on phones that support VoLTE.

Follow Us

5G

Guyana's first 5G VoLTE network is being set up by E-Networks in partnership with Mavenir. Users will be able to make secure voice communication in high definition with the new service thanks to a $35 million investment. A later date this year is set for the commercial release. With E-Networks' largest-ever fibre backbone, mobile service will be accessible throughout a sizable coverage area.

More Details About Guyana’s First 5G VoLTE Mobile Cellular Connection

As a result of the recent liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, which ended a 30-year dominance, the installation of E-Networks' 5G VoLTE network marks a significant milestone for Guyana. A world-class product from E-Networks, encompassing local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G and 5G data, and international roaming services, is ready to be delivered on 4G and 5G-enabled smartphones.

E-Networks has collaborated with Mavenir, the only vendor of end-to-end cloud-native network software in the world, to develop a Cloud-Native IMS and Business Support Systems (BSS) platform in order to realise its ambitious network vision. As per Antonio Correa, Senior Regional VP at Mavenir, E-Networks can rapidly and easily develop, produce, and deploy cutting-edge digital experiences at scale because of Mavenir's microservices-based strategy. Such comprehensive and ready-to-deploy services are not offered by any conventional voice or billing solutions. E-Networks has established an unrivalled network in Guyana as a result of its relationship with Mavenir.

As per Vishok Persaud, CEO of E-Networks, the company set out to construct a well-tested, modern network that elevates cellular services in Guyana to a new level. They are glad to have succeeded. Our triumphs in the fixed wireless and fibre optic industries, such as our best-in-class offerings, which are now the fastest internet services offered in Guyana, are built upon by this network.

With this new network, Guyanese from all walks of life may now access affordable, top-notch mobile services, putting Guyana on the level with first-world nations in terms of mobile services. People will get access to faster speeds, enabling them to use contemporary apps and services that need large amounts of bandwidth for a high-quality user experience. For its mobile services, E-Networks is aggressively hiring new staff, agents, and top-up vendors. Additionally, the business will shortly release special deals for brand-new consumers on phones that support VoLTE.

Reported By

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman Announces 5G for New Indian Cities
Jio Chairman launches Reliance Jio 5G and 5G powered Wi-Fi services in Nathdwara. He also announced start of Jio 5G Welcome offer in Chennai besides Nathdwara.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments