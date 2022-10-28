5G VoLTE Network Launched by E-Networks in Guyana

Guyana's first 5G VoLTE network is being set up by E-Networks in partnership with Mavenir. Users will be able to make secure voice communication in high definition with the new service thanks to a $35 million investment. A later date this year is set for the commercial release. With E-Networks' largest-ever fibre backbone, mobile service will be accessible throughout a sizable coverage area.

More Details About Guyana’s First 5G VoLTE Mobile Cellular Connection

As a result of the recent liberalisation of the telecommunications sector, which ended a 30-year dominance, the installation of E-Networks' 5G VoLTE network marks a significant milestone for Guyana. A world-class product from E-Networks, encompassing local and international voice calls, SMS, 4G and 5G data, and international roaming services, is ready to be delivered on 4G and 5G-enabled smartphones.

E-Networks has collaborated with Mavenir, the only vendor of end-to-end cloud-native network software in the world, to develop a Cloud-Native IMS and Business Support Systems (BSS) platform in order to realise its ambitious network vision. As per Antonio Correa, Senior Regional VP at Mavenir, E-Networks can rapidly and easily develop, produce, and deploy cutting-edge digital experiences at scale because of Mavenir's microservices-based strategy. Such comprehensive and ready-to-deploy services are not offered by any conventional voice or billing solutions. E-Networks has established an unrivalled network in Guyana as a result of its relationship with Mavenir.

As per Vishok Persaud, CEO of E-Networks, the company set out to construct a well-tested, modern network that elevates cellular services in Guyana to a new level. They are glad to have succeeded. Our triumphs in the fixed wireless and fibre optic industries, such as our best-in-class offerings, which are now the fastest internet services offered in Guyana, are built upon by this network.

With this new network, Guyanese from all walks of life may now access affordable, top-notch mobile services, putting Guyana on the level with first-world nations in terms of mobile services. People will get access to faster speeds, enabling them to use contemporary apps and services that need large amounts of bandwidth for a high-quality user experience. For its mobile services, E-Networks is aggressively hiring new staff, agents, and top-up vendors. Additionally, the business will shortly release special deals for brand-new consumers on phones that support VoLTE.