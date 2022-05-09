Reliance Jio Testing 5G VoNR With 5G Core Using 4G VoLTE Network

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, is now testing the interoperability between the 5G VoNR and 4G VoLTE. Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Reliance Jio, said in a LinkedIn post that Jio has upgraded its 4G VoLTE network and has integrated 5G core for testing 5G VoNR with 4G VoLTE.

Bhatnagar said that the trial would include testing seamless interoperability between the devices that are 4G voice and video-capable with the devices which support enhanced 5G voice and video and are connected to a 5G network.

Reliance Jio Working in the Background to Offer Multiple 5G Services to Enterprises

Apart from the consumer demand, Jio will also be working to fulfil the demands of enterprises. The telco is already looking to offer 5G-as-a-service to industries and enterprises, said an ET Telecom report.

To offer 5G services to the enterprises, Jio will leverage Jio 5G Hyperlite Stack, which is an indigenously built 5G solution/technology. According to the publication’s report, Jio is also working to develop a 5G network slicing platform (NSP) which will allow the telco to offer Network Slicing-as-a-service.

It is worth noting that while Jio is conducting these tests using its own technology, it won’t be shy to look at third-party technology if need be. Mathew Oommen had told the publication that the company is focused on building the right platforms for its 5G services and is open to using technology built by a third-party company as well.

5G is not very far from India now. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is expected to conduct the 5G spectrum auctions around July – August 2022, and users can expect commercial 5G networks to be rolled out within a period of three to four months post the conclusion of the spectrum auctions.

The price cut recommendations weren’t too enthusiastic from the regulatory body, and thus it will be interesting to see how much will the telcos spend in the upcoming auctions.