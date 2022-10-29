Airtel Star Sports Channel Number to Watch Remaining ICC T20 Cricket World Cup

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, runs one of the most successful DTH (Direct-to-Home) businesses as well. The brand Airtel Digital TV is known to many and is present across the length and breadth of the country with its DTH services. Airtel Digital TV users who want to switch to Star Sports to watch the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup could face issues if they don't know the channel number in case they are new users or just too lazy to find it out via the channel guide available to them. Anyway, whatever it is, we are here with the Star Sports channel numbers to ensure that you don't have to miss out on your favourite cricketing action.

Airtel Digital TV Star Sports Channel Number

Airtel Digital TV users can watch their favourite cricket matches and players on multiple Star Sports channels. There are several Star Sports channels with different language broadcasting as well. Today, we are covering the entire Star Sports channel list available to the users on Airtel Digital TV. Take a look below.

Channel Name Channel Number Price (INR) Star Sports 1 277 22.42 Star Sports 1 HD 278 22.42 Star Sports 2 279 7.08 Star Sports 2 HD 280 22.42 Star Sports 1 Hindi 281 22.42 Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 282 22.42 Star Sports Select 1 283 22.42 Star Sports Select 2 284 8.26 Star Sports Select 1 HD 300 22.42 Star Sports Select 2 HD 301 11.80 Star Sports First 303 1.18 Star Sports 3 306 4.72 Star Sports 1 Tamil 803 22.42 Star Sports 1 Bangla 738 22.42 Star Sports 1 Telugu 928 22.42 Star Sports 1 Kannada 974 22.42

This table contains the name of all the Star Sports channels that are available on the platform of Airtel Digital TV. The DTH player has been long offering Star Sports channels to the users. Star Sports will broadcast all of the ICC T20 Men's Cricket World Cup matches for Indians, and users can stream the matches online with Disney+ Hotstar. There are several languages that users can stream the match online in when they are watching through Disney+ Hotstar.