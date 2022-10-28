Disney+ Hotstar Announces Follow On for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Disney+ Hotstar makes Follow On available for all users - subscribers as well as freemium users. Freemium users on Disney+ Hotstar will be switched to Follow On after the free live cricket timer (free sampling of live cricket offered to freemium users) expires to be able to follow the game seamlessly.

Highlights

Disney+ Hotstar, a major over-the-top (OTT) player with the streaming rights to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, has announced the launch of Follow On. With the launch of Follow On, Disney+ Hotstar is going to provide the freemium users of the platform with a special video feed that gives a real-time account of the cricket match - complete with stats, expert opinions, and insights into the game. Disney+ Hotstar makes Follow On available for all users - subscribers as well as freemium users. Freemium users on Disney+ Hotstar will be switched to Follow On after the free live cricket timer (free sampling of live cricket offered to freemium users) expires to be able to follow the game seamlessly.

Commenting on the launch of Follow On, Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, “Disney+ Hotstar has always delivered the best-in-class live sports experience in India. With Follow On, we're raising the bar by democratizing access to premium cricket entertainment with a real-time account of the cricket action to all users - including our freemium viewers.”

Every Disney+ Hotstar user is valuable to us, and we constantly strive to deliver innovation that helps users engage deeper with our platform. We look forward to rolling out Follow On to users that will further bolster Disney+ Hotstar's position as the one-stop-shop for cricketainment,” they further added.

