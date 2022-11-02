Rain Could Disturb India’s Semi-Final Hopes

Having lost their last match to South Africa, India will look to get back to winning ways. They sit second on the points table with 4 points at the moment. Their opponent for today, Bangladesh also has 4 points but they are in third place on the points table due to their weak NRR.

The Match Today Between India and Bangladesh Seems Unlikely to Happen Because of Heavy Rain in Adelaide

The ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 match between Bangladesh and India will take place at the Adelaide Oval. Since both teams are vying for a spot in the semifinals, the weather will have a big impact on how the group plays out.

If at all India and Bangladesh do not play the match today and get one point each they will 5 points at the end of the day. Which makes tomorrow’s match between South Africa and Pakistan interesting.

In Case South Africa Loses to Pakistan Tomorrow, Pakistan Will Get Two Points and Their Points Tally Moves Up to 5 Points

If this is the scenario, then by the end of tomorrow’s day, there will be four teams with the same amount of points. It makes group two interesting as everything will then depend on the last round of matches. In the last round, India will play Zimbabwe and South Africa go against the Netherlands. If there is an interference of rain on those days as well then we might just see Pakistan and Bangladesh replace India and South Africa in the Semi-finals.

Just in case India does play today, rain is not their only worry. Indian wicket-keeper batsman, Dinesh Kartik is under examination for a hamstring injury. Kl Rahul has been another concern, according to the Indian fans. Having said that, Indian coach, Rahul Dravid backed both these statements with positivity. Dravid was all praises for Kl Rahul. He said that “Kl is accustomed to pitches like this, he just needs to find the rhythm and then he will be on song.” For the Dinesh Kartik injury, Dravid said that he should be fit for the next match, and if he is not fit enough then it will be a good time to test their second option, Rishabh Pant.

Everything is left up to the rain. This is something that teams had to be prepared about. There is a 60% chance of rain in the evening, according to the Australian weather report. Will we get to see the teams play is a big question mark.