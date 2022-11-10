BSNL New 40 Mbps Broadband Plan, is it Worth the Money

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recently introduced a new 40 Mbps broadband plan for consumers. TelecomTalk reported about the development first on November 7, 2022. Now, this is not a plan that would get a lot of people too excited. This is because while the plan is a new offering, it is still not too different from the 30 Mbps plan that already existed in the offerings of BSNL Bharat Fibre. BSNL has multiple broadband plans under Rs 500 price point right now. But today, we will be focusing on the newly introduced 40 Mbps plan from the company and see whether it is worth it or not.

BSNL Rs 499 Broadband Plan with 40 Mbps Speed Breakdown

The newly introduced broadband plan is very similar to the offering of Bharti Airtel's 40 Mbps plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. But the plans of Airtel and BSNL are slightly different. If you feel like the plan of Airtel is worth it, then so is BSNL's plan, even though both have marginal differences. We recently did a comparison between the two Rs 499 plans of Airtel and BSNL; read about it here - Airtel vs BSNL: Whose 40 Mbps Broadband Plan Makes Our Cut.

Let's list out the entire benefits that users get with the Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre:

40 Mbps speed

3.3TB data

Unlimited voice calling

4 Mbps post 3.3TB of data

This is all you get with the 40 Mbps or Rs 499 broadband plan of BSNL. Now is the plan worth the money? Well, if you compare it with the offerings of the other ISPs (internet service providers), then yes, the plan looks decently priced only. Because at Rs 499 per month, there's hardly any other ISP which will offer the kind of quality services that BSNL will with 40 Mbps speed. As mentioned above, even Airtel offers its 40 Mbps plan for the same price.

But in case you don't want to spend this much money and want to settle with a plan which brings lesser speed to the table at a lesser cost, then the Rs 449 broadband plan can be a good option for the consumers. But here as well, you should note that the price difference between both the plans isn't of any big amount. It is just Rs 50 worth of difference for 10 Mbps of speed. Either way, BSNL has got you covered in all areas.