BSNL New 40 Mbps Broadband Plan, is it Worth the Money

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The newly introduced broadband plan is very similar to the offering of Bharti Airtel's 40 Mbps plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. But the plans of Airtel and BSNL are slightly different. If you feel like the plan of Airtel is worth it, then so is BSNL's plan, even though both have marginal differences.

Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recently introduced a new 40 Mbps broadband plan for consumers.
  • BSNL has multiple broadband plans under Rs 500 price point right now.
  • Today, we will be focusing on the newly introduced 40 Mbps plan from the company and see whether it is worth it or not.

Follow Us

BSNL

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) recently introduced a new 40 Mbps broadband plan for consumers. TelecomTalk reported about the development first on November 7, 2022. Now, this is not a plan that would get a lot of people too excited. This is because while the plan is a new offering, it is still not too different from the 30 Mbps plan that already existed in the offerings of BSNL Bharat Fibre. BSNL has multiple broadband plans under Rs 500 price point right now. But today, we will be focusing on the newly introduced 40 Mbps plan from the company and see whether it is worth it or not.

BSNL Rs 499 Broadband Plan with 40 Mbps Speed Breakdown

The newly introduced broadband plan is very similar to the offering of Bharti Airtel's 40 Mbps plan offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber. But the plans of Airtel and BSNL are slightly different. If you feel like the plan of Airtel is worth it, then so is BSNL's plan, even though both have marginal differences. We recently did a comparison between the two Rs 499 plans of Airtel and BSNL; read about it here - Airtel vs BSNL: Whose 40 Mbps Broadband Plan Makes Our Cut.

Let's list out the entire benefits that users get with the Rs 499 broadband plan from BSNL Bharat Fibre:

  • 40 Mbps speed
  • 3.3TB data
  • Unlimited voice calling
  • 4 Mbps post 3.3TB of data

This is all you get with the 40 Mbps or Rs 499 broadband plan of BSNL. Now is the plan worth the money? Well, if you compare it with the offerings of the other ISPs (internet service providers), then yes, the plan looks decently priced only. Because at Rs 499 per month, there's hardly any other ISP which will offer the kind of quality services that BSNL will with 40 Mbps speed. As mentioned above, even Airtel offers its 40 Mbps plan for the same price.

But in case you don't want to spend this much money and want to settle with a plan which brings lesser speed to the table at a lesser cost, then the Rs 449 broadband plan can be a good option for the consumers. But here as well, you should note that the price difference between both the plans isn't of any big amount. It is just Rs 50 worth of difference for 10 Mbps of speed. Either way, BSNL has got you covered in all areas.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments