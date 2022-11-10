OTT platforms have taken it upon themselves to adapt hugely well-liked medieval-genre novels that have a great following on paper. The beauty of fiction is that it can take you to another planet and time with its story, characters, and meticulous world-building.

Time travel to the past with these OTT releases that bring medieval classics to life. Here is a list of five such books-to-film and television-to-series adaptations that the public adores!

1. BRIDGERTON SERIES

Bridgerton Novel Series by Julia Quinn

Where to Watch: Netflix

This eight-part series, which takes place in high society in London between 1813 and 1827, chronicles the stories of the Bridgerton family. Executive producers of the series, a Netflix adaptation of the same name, are Shonda Rhimes and Sarah Dollard. The OTT platform has released the first two seasons of the show, which stars Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran, and many others, and is preparing for a third.

2. MY POLICEMAN

Novel: My Policeman by Bethan Roberts

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The story of two characters whose lives are irrevocably altered by their obsession with Tom, a policeman, is told in this book, which is set in 1950s Brighton. An award-winning director, Michael Grandage, translated the book into a movie of the same name, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson. The movie, which was a Prime Video production, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and was then shown in a few theatres before making its streaming service debut.

3. CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY

Novel: Catherine Called Birdy by Karen Cushman

Where to Watch: Prime Video

A Newbery Honor and Golden Kite Award were given to Karen Cushman's 13th-century England-set book from 1994, which was published. The Lena Dunham-adapted Prime Video original film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from reviewers and viewers upon its debut. The diverse star ensemble of Catherine Called Birdy has important roles for Bella Ramsay, Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, and Billie Piper.

4. THE EMPIRE

Novel: Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

This multi-novel series covers the development and collapse of the Mughal Empire in India, beginning in the year 1494. This was turned into a television series by Nikkhil Advani, and Mitakshara Kumar for Disney+ Hotstar called The Empire. Drashti Dhami, Dino Mario, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and other actors may be seen in the series.

5. PERSUASION

Novel: Persuasion by Jane Austen

Where to Watch: Netflix

Persuasion, one of the last novels written by Jane Austen before her death, was treasured by her fans after being published posthumously. The widely read book was turned into a movie by Netflix, with Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Harvis, and Henry Golding playing the main roles.