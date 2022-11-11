MediaTek Pentonic 1000, Latest Flagship Smart TV System-on-Chip (SoC) Launched

The Pentonic 1000, MediaTek's newest flagship smart TV system-on-chip (SoC) built for 4K 120Hz panels, was unveiled today. The Pentonic 1000 combines Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity, MEMC for smoother video, a potent AI processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail, and 8-screen Intelligent View to enable simultaneous viewing of several streams of content. Additionally, the chipset offers a single platform support for the most recent video codecs and international TV broadcast standards.

Specifications and Features of the MediaTek Pentonic 1000

A strong multi-core CPU, dual-core GPU, dedicated AI processing unit (APU), and video decoding engines are all combined into one chip by the MediaTek Pentonic 1000. For gaming applications, the chipset supports resolutions up to 4K at 120Hz and has VRR capabilities up to 4K at 144Hz. It supports incredibly high frame rates for more fluid gaming and has an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for lag-free play.

With the help of MediaTek's exclusive Intelligent View technology, users may simultaneously watch multiple media sources and participate in video conferences with friends while enjoying stunning picture quality across all views. By allowing users to present up to eight views in one display (4X more content than other solutions), Intelligent View distinguishes itself from the competition. It also offers smooth video and graphic synchronisation when users are moving, switching, and resizing windows.

Precision Detail, a new addition to Dolby's family of Advanced Imaging technologies made accessible through Dolby Vision IQ, reveals amazing detail in both bright and dark areas, allowing users to get more from Dolby Vision content. On 4K smart TVs, images gain a new dimension with astounding crispness thanks to the addition of texture and depth. In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek's Intelligent View technology, combined with the most recent developments in image technology from Dolby, can handle several Dolby Vision streams at once. Consumers can now view numerous media sources simultaneously in Dolby Vision in amazing quality.

In addition, the MediaTek Pentonic 1000 has Ultra-fast Connectivity, Global Video and 4K120p Decoding Built-in and Advanced Audio Features.