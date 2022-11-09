BSNL Deal will Open Global Gates for TCS to Provide Network Technology

The state-run telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), is taking the help of a TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium to launch 4G networks in India. The special thing about this is that BSNL will be using homegrown technology for deploying 4G. But this is not going to benefit just BSNL. TCS is going to benefit a lot from this deal. It is not just the money that will come in but the further opportunities that it would present for TCS. Right now, there are only select companies globally which have end-t0-end telecom gear and technology solutions. Thus, even the smaller countries have no other option but to rely on the existing giants and play the game at their rates. However, TCS can change this forever.

TCS Could Compete with Global Giants Such as Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung

Once TCS has deployed 500,000 RAN (radio access network) equipment across India for upgrading the BSNL sites to 4G, it will become a portfolio success to show to other countries that they can also take the help of TCS to deploy next-generation networks. According to an ET report, a top official said that the BSNL deal would help TCS in competing globally with the giants such as Ericsson, Samsung, Nokia, and more.

As part of the BSNL deal, Tejas Networks, which is also owned by the Tata Group, will provide the network equipment, while the 4G and 5G radio solutions will be provided by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer (COO), TCS, said that the company has so far been a software management service provider, but now, with Tejas Networks, they can also provide equipment. So from now onwards, TCS will act as a systems integrator, with Tejas providing the network equipment. This would enable the company to compete with global companies.

That said, TCS still has much to prove in this particular domain. The old players are very much trusted by the clients, and since TCS is a relatively new player in the block, the company would also have to look to cut costs.