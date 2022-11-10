ZTE, CMCC Innovate to Bring Intent Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience

The first Intent-Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service has been introduced by ZTE Corporation and CMCC Fujian in the Chinese province of Fujian. With the help of this service, online users may conduct business at any time and from any location, giving them access to the high-quality, immediate live broadcasts, mobile payment, and other services.

More Details Regarding the Intent-Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience

The Intent-Driven technology was creatively brought to the communications sector by CMCC Fujian and ZTE, and it has been thoroughly included in everyday service optimisation and assurance, including live broadcast, mobile payment, and other significant scenarios. Customised services can be delivered with Intent-Driven technology without the need for manual intervention, strengthening service flexibility. By simply entering natural language in accordance with customer expectations, network professionals can easily complete the full process and experience assurance of specific services in a variety of challenging scenarios, initially creating a new user-centred network service model.

The application of the Intent-Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service in CMCC Fujian was successfully demonstrated by the solution in August 2022. The method accomplished intent dispersion in one minute, millisecond-level assurance in three minutes, and system rapid feedback of intent assurance effect in four minutes. The deployment of Intent-Driven technology is being realised for the first time in the sector. Additionally, this technology significantly improves the efficiency and benefits of network operation, substantially raising user perception and service levels while achieving positive economic and social outcomes.

The strategic partnership between ZTE and CMCC Fujian in the area of autonomous networks was fully launched in 2022. The successful deployment of the Intent-Driven Enhanced Mobile User Experience Service represents a significant development for both parties in the field of mobile intelligence. Through the use of intent-driven technologies, networks will become even more intelligent, frictionless service experience assurance will be achieved, and complicated network service assurance will become understandable.

For the in-depth applications of various situations, a strong basis has been set by the successful introduction of the Intent-Driven technology in network assurance scenarios. In the future, CMCC Fujian and ZTE will work even more closely with their business partners to create an ecosystem for intent-driven assurance and to broaden the application scenarios from the two types that they currently support to more typical business scenarios.