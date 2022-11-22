Viavi to Demonstrate O-RAN Test Solutions at 5G Xperience Day

Viavi Solutions, a global company engaged in testing and monitoring equipment for networks, is going to showcase its Open RAN (O-RAN) test portfolio at the upcoming 5G Xperience Day. For the unaware, 5G Xperience Day will take place on December 1, 2022, in Bengaluru. The venue for the event is The Leela Palace. Viavi will be presenting test solutions to deliver fully secure 5G with intelligent network solutions across Open RAN, SA and NSA.

Viavi Says it has the Most Comprehensive O-RAN Test Platform on the Market

Viavi works with operators (including Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers) worldwide. The company said that it has the most comprehensive O-RAN test platform in the market, which enables its customers to conduct the tests on-premise, in the cloud or as a service. Viavi is also the only test and measurement vendor which chairs multiple working groups at the O-RAN Alliance.

Viavi said that during the Viavi 5G Xperience Day it would be demonstrating a line-up of solutions that address the challenges in O-RAN component development, RAN Intelligent Controller, and show how using the right test methods can get rid of potential deployment issues, ranging from integration with other O-RAN network components to performance and efficiency in testing.

“Our flexible approach and ability to accommodate different customer requirements allows us to support various options and configurations that operators require to deploy Open RAN successfully,” said Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI solutions.

Viavi is looking to work closely with Indian telecom operators as they roll out 5G in the country and wants to accelerate the pace of O-RAN adoption.