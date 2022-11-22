Viavi to Demonstrate O-RAN Test Solutions at 5G Xperience Day

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Viavi works with operators (including Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers) worldwide. The company said that it has the most comprehensive O-RAN test platform in the market, which enables its customers to conduct the tests on-premise, in the cloud or as a service. Viavi is also the only test and measurement vendor which chairs multiple working groups at the O-RAN Alliance. 

Highlights

  • Viavi Solutions, a global company engaged in testing and monitoring equipment for networks, is going to showcase its Open RAN (O-RAN) test portfolio at the upcoming 5G Xperience Day.
  • For the unaware, 5G Xperience Day will take place on December 1, 2022, in Bengaluru.
  • The venue for the event is The Leela Palace.

Follow Us

Viavi

Viavi Solutions, a global company engaged in testing and monitoring equipment for networks, is going to showcase its Open RAN (O-RAN) test portfolio at the upcoming 5G Xperience Day. For the unaware, 5G Xperience Day will take place on December 1, 2022, in Bengaluru. The venue for the event is The Leela Palace. Viavi will be presenting test solutions to deliver fully secure 5G with intelligent network solutions across Open RAN, SA and NSA.

Viavi Says it has the Most Comprehensive O-RAN Test Platform on the Market

Viavi works with operators (including Tier-1 network equipment manufacturers) worldwide. The company said that it has the most comprehensive O-RAN test platform in the market, which enables its customers to conduct the tests on-premise, in the cloud or as a service. Viavi is also the only test and measurement vendor which chairs multiple working groups at the O-RAN Alliance.

Viavi said that during the Viavi 5G Xperience Day it would be demonstrating a line-up of solutions that address the challenges in O-RAN component development, RAN Intelligent Controller, and show how using the right test methods can get rid of potential deployment issues, ranging from integration with other O-RAN network components to performance and efficiency in testing.

“Our flexible approach and ability to accommodate different customer requirements allows us to support various options and configurations that operators require to deploy Open RAN successfully,” said Monojit Samaddar, Country Director, VIAVI solutions.

Viavi is looking to work closely with Indian telecom operators as they roll out 5G in the country and wants to accelerate the pace of O-RAN adoption.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel 5G Enabled Airports in India as of Today
Airtel has been rolling out 5G services gradually across Airports, which are the prime connectivity spots of a country. As of today, 3 Airports are Airtel 5G enabled.
By Srikapardhi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi
Check out the 1GB Daily Data Plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are a minimalistic user and like to stay connected without needing much Data, these 28 day validity plans are good.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments