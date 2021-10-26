DD Free Dish Has Added a New HD Channel

DD Free Dish, a free-to-air (FTA) satellite television service provider, has added a new high-definition (HD) channel for users across the country. The channel that we are talking about is ‘DD India HD’. It is a news channel that brings the latest updates to the users. The good thing is that it is an FTA channel. This means that DD Free Dish users will get free HD channel service. The DD India HD channel has been added to the MPEG-Slot 2. What’s noteworthy here is that this is the first time an HD channel has been added in MPEG 2 frequency. The channel has been added in the same slot. It is just that the SD slot has been converted to HD.

DD Free Dish Added ‘Azaad TV’ to Its Platform

DD Free Dish had also added a new channel a few months back, namely ‘Azaad TV’. It first arrived on the Test-218 slot (MPEG-2). But the channel is live now and is airing dubbed videos mostly. In another move, during May 2021, DD Free Dish had removed ‘Jantantra TV’. This channel was available in MPEG-4 Slot. Further, ‘Ishara TV’ had been removed from the platform in September, which was replaced with Test 420 slot.

But in October, DD Free Dish had added a new channel, namely ‘India News’ on Test 508 slot (MPEG-2 Set-Top Box). The reason behind the removal of the above channels is unknown. But the good thing is that DD Free Dish is working on upgrading its channels to HD quality. This will allow the users consuming services from DD Free Dish for years to get a taste of HD content.

DD Free Dish is an FTA satellite television service owned by Prasar Bharti. The free TV service was launched back in December 2004 and now has millions of customers across the country.