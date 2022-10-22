Ind vs Pak World Cup 2022: Squad, Location, Time and Where to Watch

It is India vs Pakistan on Sunday, 22nd October. The second match of the ICC T20 World Cup will see India face off against arch-rivals Pakistan. The two teams share years of history with each other. India-Pakistan matches are the most exciting cricket matches for any cricket fan.

India has been the more successful team in the ICC tournaments until the previous ICC T20 world cup. Pakistan beat India with ease by winning by 10 wickets which was the first time Pakistan beat India in any ICC T20 World Cup tournament. The Pakistan cricket team have been a threat in this format of the game from the very onset.

The Indian team, on the other hand, need to get their hand on an ICC trophy. The last ICC trophy that India won was the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011. Since then, it has been a series of disappointments for the Indian Cricket Team.

Team India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Prior to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, the Indian team faced a lot of criticism over not giving the younger players a chance to prove themselves. The squad that has gone to Australia consists of Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami.

The Indian Coach, Rahul Dravid, said that his coaching staff and the management feel secure and satisfied with the squad that they have come up with. Dravid added, saying that the squad is a mix of experienced and young guns. The likes of Rohit, Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin will be a great help in terms of mentoring the younger players. Definitely, the biggest loss for the team is the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. He is the main man in the bowling attack for Team India.

The Pakistan cricket team has their ace pacer Shaheen Afridi back in rhythm. He had a good game in the warm-up matches. Shaheen was a threat to the Indian batting lineup the last time the two teams met. The top-order Indian Batsmen have been given special drills for bowlers like Afridi.

India would definitely like to get back to winning tracks against Pakistan this Sunday. It will be a feast for cricket fans to see the two Cricketing giants go face-to-face. The cricket gurus have placed their bets on either team but let’s see what is the final outcome on Sunday

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2022: Where and How to Watch in India

So the clash between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2022 will start at 1:30 PM IST and will be available for users who have subscriptions to the Disney+ Hotstar platform or the Star Sports channels in India. The match will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), and the weather for the match day seems to be good.