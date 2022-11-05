Vodafone Idea New Rs 501 Plan vs Airtel 499 Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently introduced a bunch of new postpaid plans. These new postpaid plans are not too very different from the price of the old plans that the telco offered. These new plans are basically Rs 2 more expensive than the old plans that are not available anymore, and they offer much more benefits to the consumers. We recently did an analysis of these new postpaid plans; you can check them out by clicking here. But for now, let's focus on one of these plans a little closer. The plan that we are talking about is the Rs 501 plan from Vodafone Idea. We are going to be comparing this plan with Airtel's Rs 499 plan. We are choosing Airtel's Rs 499 plan because it is very close to the price of the Rs 501 plan from Vodafone Idea and Airtel is also the prime competitor of Vi in the postpaid segment. Let's see which company's plan is better.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 Postpaid Plan vs Airtel Rs 499 Plan

- Airtel Vodafone Idea (Vi) Plans Rs 499 Rs 501 Data 75GB (200GB Data Rollover) 90GB + 50GB Extra when purchased online (200GB Data Rollover) Voice Unlimited Unlimited SMS 100 SMS/day 3000 SMS/month Additional Benefits Amazon Prime for 6 months

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year

Handset protection

Wynk Premium

Additional connections will be charged at Rs 299 each for regular benefits. Amazon Prime for 6 months

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 1 year

Vi Movies & TV VIP

6 months Hungama Music in Vi app

Vi Games (1000+ games with 5 gold games free every month)

Unlimited data at night (12 AM to 6 AM).

Note that the prices of the plans mentioned above do not include GST. The final bill that will be sent to you will also include the necessary taxes. Let's see which plan is better among the two.

It is clearly visible that if you are a data lover, Vi's plan offers more data here. While the data rollover limit is the same with both plans (200GB), Vi's Rs 501 plan offers 15GB more data than Airtel's Rs 499 plan. Further, there's unlimited data on offer with Vi's plan at night, which is a bonus for users who like to stay away at night. In terms of additional benefits, there's slightly more on offer from Vi. But there's one thing that Airtel's plan is offering here, which is additional connections.

Overall, it is very hard to choose which plan is the best among the two, but it can be said that Vi's plan is slightly ahead when it comes to data benefits.