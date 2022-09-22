Ericsson Helps MTN Nigeria Launch 5G

With the successful introduction of 5G services, Ericsson and MTN Nigeria have achieved a historic milestone. This significant agreement is the outcome of a productive 21-year engagement that has been renewed, reinforcing the two parties' rich history of partnerships.

Implications of MTN Nigeria's and Ericsson's 5G launch

The 5G technology of Ericsson, which includes the 5G Radio Access Network & NSA Packet Core, will promote the development and digitalisation of important industries like education, healthcare, and manufacturing in the first phase of the deployment, which covers portions of Lagos and Nigeria.

It will also give consumers, and businesses access to slashing 5G applications that will facilitate millions of new consumers in the nation to use all the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Cities, and Immersive Communication over Augmented (AR) and Virtual reality (VR).

MTN will provide splitting mobile internet and fixed wireless access services through the Ericsson Radio System, generating a variety of brand-new business opportunities. Through innovative Sustainable Development efforts for agriculture, energy, financial inclusion, and security, among other sectors, the new 5G services have the ability to overcome institutional hurdles and bring about development.

As per Mohammed Rufai, Chief Technical Officer at MTN Nigeria, 5G will change how we live and interact in all sectors. We will be able to experience the internet with low latency or no lag due to the speeds 5G offers, which will enable our virtual interactions to feel more genuine. At MTN, we will keep pushing for the adoption of 5G technology to transform internet access across the continent.

"5G is not just about speed," explains Hossam Kandeel, vice president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa. By allowing users to achieve more with their devices, 5G opens up an entirely new range of potential applications for society. Life-changing innovations are anticipated to be enabled by 5G connections, and we are delighted to be a part of Nigeria's 5G digital transformation, which has just started. Since that connectivity is the foundation of digitisation, we are committed to providing our partners at MTN Nigeria with the finest possible service to assist them in this exciting journey.

The 5G network that MTN Nigeria will implement in the future, powered by Ericsson, will be powered by software-defined network capabilities, which will permit a higher level of practical flexibility than is currently possible. Opportunities for higher results, more efficiency, improved customer experiences, as well as new business models and use cases for 5G, IoT, and enterprise, are being generated by AI.