iPhone 15 Pro Models Could Come with Type-C Thunderbolt Ports

After a long wait, it might possibly happen that the iPhone 15 series would come with Type-C Thunderbolt ports. Not all the iPhone 15 series models, but the iPhone 15 Pro. There are fresh reports online quoting Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known analyst, that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models would feature a USB Type-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This would enable the users of the iPhone 15 Pro models to experience faster data transfer via cable and faster charging as well.

There are severe limitations with the Lightning port, which supports USB 2.0. The Thunderbolt 3 port can offer bandwidth of up to 40 Gbps, while the Lightning port maxes out at 480 Mbps. None of the iPhone models come with the USB Type-C port yet. When transferring large files such as ProRAW videos and images (multiple of them), the Type-C port would come in very handy for the users.

All of the Android smartphones in the world now come with Type-C ports. India is even considering going the EU (European Union) route when it comes to standardisation of the charging ports. The USB Type-C ports are only going to act as an advantage for iPhone users, and all future iPhone models will be able to support faster data transfer via cable.

While AirDrop is a very good option, it is available only for users who use iPhones or Macs. If India pushes electronics manufacturers to integrate only a USB Type-C port for charging the devices, then Apple will have no other option but to comply. India would be too big of a market for the company to miss out on. iPhones have seen great demand in India, especially during the festive season; e-commerce platforms offer huge discounts on the devices. It will be interesting to see the iPhone 15 Pro models come with a Type-C port if it is, in fact, happening!