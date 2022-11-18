Jio at Top of the Chart for Offering Best Avg Download/Upload Speeds in Oct: TRAI

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, has topped the charts for offering the best average download and upload speeds to customers in October 2022. TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) publishes speed data every month. For the month of October, Jio was the leading telco in 4G network download and upload speeds. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) wasn't a part of the 4G speed chart as the state-run telecom company is yet to launch 4G networks in the country.

Jio recorded an average download speed of 20.3 Mbps. Jio was followed by Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) in the charts with 15 Mbps and 14.5 Mbps speeds. In the upload speed department, Jio delivered a speed of 6.2 Mbps. It was slightly lower than the 6.4 Mbps in October that the telco registered.

Earlier, it was Vi which used to be at the top for providing the best upload speeds. But Jio has overtaken Vi in that department. Vi recorded an average upload speed of 4.5 Mbps in October, while Airtel recorded 2.7 Mbps in the same segment. TRAI sources data on a real-time basis through the TRAI MySpeed application, available for both Android and iOS smartphone users in India.