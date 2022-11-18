Share the Wi-Fi Password from Your iPhone, iPad, or MacBooks

Sharing your Wi-Fi password with pals can be time-consuming, especially if you frequently change it. The Wi-Fi password for your home or place of business may, however, be swiftly shared with other iOS users without them having to manually key it in thanks to Apple. This makes the entire password-sharing process simple and convenient. Wi-Fi passwords can be instantly transferred between MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. All you have to do is keep a few things in mind and adhere to a few straightforward instructions.

Make sure both of your devices are running the most recent iOS version before you begin. It's always a good idea to have the most recent iOS version loaded.

Things To Consider Are

You must have the other iPhone's or iPad's contact or email saved on your device for this feature to function.

If the personal hotspot is enabled on any device, turn it off.

To get this going quickly, keep the other device close by.

Now Adhere to the Guidelines Below

Ensure that you are logged in with your home, workplace, or hotel's Wi-Fi password.

Now, instruct the other individual to search for the home/office/hotel Wi-Fi network in their iPhone's or iPad's Settings.

Ask them to tap on the home, business, or hotel Wi-Fi network once they can see it in order to connect.

You should now see a pop-up requesting your password. Share Password can be tapped.

The other person's iPhone or iPad will instantly connect to your home, place of business, or hotel Wi-Fi network once you press Share Password. By doing this, you can avoid really telling someone your Wi-Fi password. And because it just requires one tap, as was already mentioned, it is convenient for everyone.