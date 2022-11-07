Samsung Galaxy Users Can Switch on Wi-Fi Hotspot from Windows 11: Check How to Do

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

Through Microsoft's Phone Link service, users will be able to access the Instant Wi-Fi Hotspot function in Windows 11. The function requires a computer running Windows 11 (22H2 Build 22621), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Samsung handsets with the Windows Phone Link software (v1.22082.111.0) installed.

Highlights

  • The Windows 11 operating system will be more fully integrated with Samsung Galaxy Android handsets.
  • Windows 11 allows for remote control of these devices Wi-Fi hardware.
  • Users must first connect their compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone to a Windows 11 computer.

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy

The Windows 11 operating system will be more fully integrated with Samsung Galaxy Android handsets. Now, Windows 11 allows for remote control of these devices Wi-Fi hardware.

In today's smartphones, Wi-Fi hotspot is a crucial feature. A nearby device can connect to the internet using the capability by using the device's network. Data packs or, in some situations, Wi-Fi connections to a local router can be shared by devices without internet access via a Wi-Fi hotspot. When using the functionality, a specified security key is required. Microsoft appears to be attempting to streamline this procedure and provide the convenience of remotely turning on a Wi-Fi hotspot and seamlessly connecting to it. The business officially announced that the Instant Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality would be coming to Windows 11. Users can essentially use it to turn on the Wi-Fi hotspot on the associated smartphone. Not all Windows 11 users have access to the feature just now. The same is being tested by Microsoft using a beta of Windows 11 (build 25231). Microsoft should release the feature to all Windows 11 PCs running the most recent version of the operating system after testing is finished.

How Can Windows 11 Users Make Use of the Instant Wi-Fi Hotspot?

Through Microsoft's Phone Link service, users will be able to access the Instant Wi-Fi Hotspot function in Windows 11. The function requires a computer running Windows 11 (22H2 Build 22621), Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Samsung handsets with the Windows Phone Link software (v1.22082.111.0) installed. Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy Android devices are the only ones to offer Instant Wi-Fi Hotspot capability. Currently, the feature is available for Galaxy devices running One UI 4.1.1 or later. The most recent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold models, as well as the Galaxy 21 and the Galaxy S22, would function specifically.

Users must first connect their compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphone to a Windows 11 computer. Once this happens, the device will show up in the Windows 11 Wi-Fi settings. Direct access to this setting is available from the System tray. Directly from their computer, users can activate the phone's Wi-Fi hotspot by clicking “Connect".

With the help of this function, Windows 11 PCs can access information from wireless networks that the Galaxy smartphone is linked to. Previously, users of Windows 11 PCs had to manually activate the Wi-Fi hotspot and input the network password. But it appears that Microsoft and Samsung have streamlined the procedure.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments