JioMart Users Can get the iPhone 14 Series at a Reduced Price, How the Offer Works

If you've been wanting the newest iPhone 14 but haven't made the purchase yet, you can now acquire it for a discount of Rs 5000. The iPhone 14 is available with bank discounts from JioMart. In India, the smartphone was unveiled on September 8 of this year. Four different models make up the iPhone 14 series: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The list price of the iPhone 14 in the market is Rs 79,900.

Here’s How To Avail Yourself the Offer

If you have an HDFC bank credit card, you can receive a rebate of Rs 5000 when you buy an iPhone 14. The smartphone will be sold for Rs 74,900, which is less than its current price of Rs 79,900. A welcome incentive of up to Rs 750 is also available.

The price of the iPhone 14 is Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model, Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model, and Rs 1,09,900 for the 512GB model. On the other hand, the pricing of the iPhone 14 Pro ranges from Rs 1,29,900 (128GB) to Rs 1,39,900 (256GB) to Rs 1,59,900 (512GB) to Rs 1,79,900 (1TB).

Additionally, JioMart is providing discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Holders of HDFC credit cards are eligible for a Rs 3000 rebate on these smartphones.

iPhone 14 Specifications and Features

To recall, the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the Apple iPhone 14 has small bezels and a wide colour spectrum. The display has Face ID sensors, HDR capability, and a brightness of 1200 nits. It boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, which is the industry standard. The A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14. The processor is paired with three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, as well as up to 4GB of RAM. The newest stable iOS 16 version is installed on the iPhone 14.

The smartphone includes support for 5G, Wi-Fi, dual SIM, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Lightning port for charging in terms of connectivity. The iPhone 14 has two rear cameras, one that is a secondary 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and the other is a primary 12MP wide-angle sensor with a bigger f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift OIS. It offers Dolby Vision support for video recording.