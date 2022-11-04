Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Time Tipped

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would make its launch in the first week of 2023. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant has accelerated the release of its upcoming flagship series in response to the declining smartphone market. The corporation apparently plans to avoid competition by releasing these devices ahead of schedule. A head start on the launch is also anticipated to improve the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023. According to reports, Samsung missed its sales goal for 2022 and has lowered its shipment objective for next year.

Additional Information on the Launch

In the first week of February of the next year, Samsung intends to hold an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, according to a report from the South Korean publication Chosun. The Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to be unveiled during the aforementioned event by the South Korean tech giant. According to the source, Galaxy S23 phones should be ready for purchase around February 17. The smartphone market has been declining by 10% year over year every quarter, according to the report. Moreover, Samsung is counting on the early release of the Galaxy S23 series to improve the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023.

The South Korean technology behemoth hasn't yet delved into any Galaxy S23 series specifics. This lineup, however, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumours. According to a new rumour, this range will have a Light mode that will allegedly lengthen the battery life of these phones. According to a recent source, Samsung intends to launch roughly 32.63 million Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023. It is estimated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top model, makes up around 45% of these devices. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may account for 38% and 17% of shipments, respectively.

The Galaxy S23+ US model was also discovered in the Geekbench database. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU are believed to power this model. According to reports, it has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 13.