Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch Time Tipped

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

In the first week of February of the next year, Samsung intends to hold an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, according to a report from the South Korean publication Chosun. The Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to be unveiled during the aforementioned event by the South Korean tech giant.

Highlights

  • It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would make its launch in the first week of 2023.
  • According to the source, Galaxy S23 phones should be ready for purchase around February 17.
  • The Galaxy S23+ US model was also discovered in the Geekbench database.

Follow Us

Samsung galaxy S23 series

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series would make its launch in the first week of 2023. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant has accelerated the release of its upcoming flagship series in response to the declining smartphone market. The corporation apparently plans to avoid competition by releasing these devices ahead of schedule. A head start on the launch is also anticipated to improve the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023. According to reports, Samsung missed its sales goal for 2022 and has lowered its shipment objective for next year.

Additional Information on the Launch

In the first week of February of the next year, Samsung intends to hold an Unpacked event in San Francisco, California, according to a report from the South Korean publication Chosun. The Galaxy S23 series is anticipated to be unveiled during the aforementioned event by the South Korean tech giant. According to the source, Galaxy S23 phones should be ready for purchase around February 17. The smartphone market has been declining by 10% year over year every quarter, according to the report. Moreover, Samsung is counting on the early release of the Galaxy S23 series to improve the company's performance in the first quarter of 2023.

The South Korean technology behemoth hasn't yet delved into any Galaxy S23 series specifics. This lineup, however, has been the subject of numerous leaks and rumours. According to a new rumour, this range will have a Light mode that will allegedly lengthen the battery life of these phones. According to a recent source, Samsung intends to launch roughly 32.63 million Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023. It is estimated that the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top model, makes up around 45% of these devices. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ may account for 38% and 17% of shipments, respectively.

The Galaxy S23+ US model was also discovered in the Geekbench database. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU are believed to power this model. According to reports, it has 8GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G Supported Smartphones as of Today
Airtel 5G is live in 8 cities and works on all 5G handsets. This visual story provides a complete list of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments