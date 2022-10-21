Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Launch Soon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to appear in the very near future, but a lot of information has already leaked regarding the new flagship phone. The most recent leak indicates that Samsung does not intend to sell the Galaxy S23 standard with a large battery. The Galaxy S22's battery is only 3,700mAh, which is a very small amount. When used moderately to heavily, it goes out quite quickly, which is very aggravating. It appears that the business has small enhancements in mind for the newest model. Let’s take a look at the specification and other features of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Specification and Feature (Rumored)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will have a 3,900mAh battery, which is a modest improvement over the 3,700mAh battery found in its predecessor, according to information provided by tipster Yogesh Brar. According to the firm, the current model is compatible with 25W fast charging and 10W wireless charging. Given that Samsung no longer includes a charger with the majority of its devices, we shouldn't be surprised if this one doesn't either. Therefore, customers will probably have to pay more for the charger.

It has been rumoured that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the Samsung Galaxy S23. In some locations, there is a possibility that the device will include the manufacturer's own Exynos 2300 SoC. According to reports, it will still have a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ quality. The panel had a 120Hz refresh rate. The display will probably have the standard punch-hole layout.

In terms of camera features, it is claimed that the gadget would include the same triple rear camera arrangement, which includes a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS. It might be equipped with a 10MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. There is also a 10MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price

Recall that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series had a starting price of Rs 72,999 when it was introduced in February of this year.