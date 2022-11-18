New OTT movies and web series are available during the third week of November 2022, and they are all worth binging. You'll be glued to your mobile and television screens this week, thanks to the new releases. The month gives you many releases, from courtroom drama entertainers through the upcoming Christmas season.

Christmas-themed songs abound this month, including "Christmas With You," "Christmas in Love," and "The Santa Clauses." The much-anticipated courtroom drama "Dharavi Bank," starring Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, is also ready, in addition to the holiday-themed "The Twelve." Learn about the casts and release dates for the films and web series.

1. Christmas With You

The film, released on November 17, stars Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. The plot centres on a pop diva who suddenly burns out in her profession and travels to fulfil a fan's wish to see him in a small New York town, where she revives her career and has a passionate affair. The film, which is being released on Netflix, was made by Gabriela Tagliavini.

2. Christmas In Love

The film, starring Mary-Margaret Humes, Daniel Lissing, and Brooke D'Orsay, is available on Netflix. Brooke will play the role of Ellie, a worker at a renowned bakery where the CEO has sent his son undercover to gain experience in the field. The two form a strong bond that blossoms into a lovely love affair.

3. Dead To Me (Season 3)

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, who previously starred in the hit-and-run drama that focused on their relationship, is available to stream on Netflix.

4. Dharavi Bank

The eagerly anticipated thriller web series, which stars Suniel Shetty and Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead roles, centres on the triumph and struggle for the family's authority, duty, and honour. Catch this brand-new crime thriller when it debuts on MX Player on November 19.

5. Godfather

The Netflix movie "GodFather," starring megastar Chiranjeevi, will debut on November 19 and centres on the power struggles of political figures amidst the tangles of greed and corruption. Salman Khan and actress Nayanthara are also featured in the movie, which had its formal release on October 5.

6. The Twelve

The eagerly anticipated courtroom drama, starring Brendan Cowell and Kate Mulvaney, depicts the courtroom's backstage drama as twelve regular people prepare to tell their stories inside, which are packed with secrets, hopes, and dreams. On November 18, the series will debut on Lionsgate Play.

7. Hostel Daze (Season 3)

The series, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, includes young actors who have just begun their third years of college, such as Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Shubham Gaur, and others. The narrative is about returning after enjoying freedom and delight.

8. Wonder Women

The story of Wonder Women centres on a group of pregnant women who meet in a prenatal class and learn far more than they bargained for as they explore their inner selves and seek solutions to their underlying issues. Releasing on November 18 on Sony LIV.

9. 1899

During their transatlantic voyage on the Kerberos, the passengers discover the greatest secret of their lives. The voyage of travellers on a ship bound for the New World suddenly becomes horrifying when they spy another boat drifting aimlessly in the water. Streaming on Netflix.

10. Elite (Season 6)

The sixth season of the Spanish teen drama and thriller Elite will premiere this week. The escapades of a group of teenagers who attend the exclusive private school Las Encinas in Spain are the subject of the teen drama thriller written and directed by Carlos Montero and Dario Madrona. Releasing on November 18 on Netflix.

The third week of November 2022 is jam-packed with highly anticipated hits, many of which are in line for your profile, such as Wonder Women, 1899, The Santa Clauses, Clauses, Sumi, Sumi, Slumberland, Reborn Rich, and many others.